Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to STARLUX Airlines

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to STARLUX Airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A30 engines, this is the second of three new A321neos confirmed to deliver to the airline from ACG’s orderbook with Airbus.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

About STARLUX Airlines

A luxury boutique airline, STARLUX Airlines, was founded in May 2018. STARLUX launched its inaugural flights from Taoyuan to three destinations, Macau, Da Nang and Penang in January 2020. With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines will initially fly routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, gradually developing its transoceanic routes to North America. STARLUX has five A321neos in its fleet and will be adding an additional eight A321neos to its fleet. STARLUX also plans to introduce another eight A330-900s, ten A350-900s and eight A350-1000s to its fleet.

