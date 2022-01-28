Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to STARLUX Airlines

01/28/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to STARLUX Airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A30 engines, this is the second of three new A321neos confirmed to deliver to the airline from ACG’s orderbook with Airbus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005353/en/

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to STARLUX Airlines (Photo: Business Wire)

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to STARLUX Airlines (Photo: Business Wire)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

About STARLUX Airlines

A luxury boutique airline, STARLUX Airlines, was founded in May 2018. STARLUX launched its inaugural flights from Taoyuan to three destinations, Macau, Da Nang and Penang in January 2020. With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines will initially fly routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, gradually developing its transoceanic routes to North America. STARLUX has five A321neos in its fleet and will be adding an additional eight A321neos to its fleet. STARLUX also plans to introduce another eight A330-900s, ten A350-900s and eight A350-1000s to its fleet.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pBritain to distribute new Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid
AQ
03:47pActivist hedge fund Elliott reveals stake in U.S. utility NiSource
RE
03:47pICE REVIEW : Nearby Months Finish Above C$1,000 per Metric Ton
DJ
03:45pU.S. Capitol riot panel demands testimony about 2020 fake electors plan
RE
03:45pCLOROX : NBA Introduces New Format For 2022 Clorox Rising Stars
PU
03:45pIDENTIV : Quality Control, Safety, and Authenticity in the Cannabis Market
PU
03:45pGLOBALDATA : Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in automotive sector for 2021, finds GlobalData
PU
03:45pOpec+ delegates see rally rooted in geopolitics
PU
03:45pFORESTAR GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:43pAM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Lancer Insurance Group and Affiliate
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS