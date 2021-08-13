Log in
Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of Third A220 to airBaltic

08/13/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one new Airbus A220-300 aircraft on long-term lease to airBaltic. This aircraft is ACG’s third A220 aircraft to be leased by ACG to airBaltic as part of a sale and leaseback transaction between ACG and the airline.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS