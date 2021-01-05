Aviation Capital Group Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that it will redeem all $750 million of the principal amount outstanding of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date has been set for February 3, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100 percent of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, as well as a make-whole premium. Accrued interest will be paid to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The make-whole premium will be calculated three business days prior to redemption in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes.

The terms of the redemption are described in the notice of redemption sent to registered holders on or about January 4, 2020. Notes are to be surrendered to Wells Fargo Delaware Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, in exchange for the payment of the redemption price.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2020, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005656/en/