Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aviation Capital Group Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes

01/05/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today that it will redeem all $750 million of the principal amount outstanding of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date has been set for February 3, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100 percent of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, as well as a make-whole premium. Accrued interest will be paid to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The make-whole premium will be calculated three business days prior to redemption in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the Notes.

The terms of the redemption are described in the notice of redemption sent to registered holders on or about January 4, 2020. Notes are to be surrendered to Wells Fargo Delaware Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, in exchange for the payment of the redemption price.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2020, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aCARLYLE : Leads, Structures Debt Financing for Morgan Stanley Capital Partners' Acquisition of AWT Labels & Packaging
PU
10:18aGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Sara Gugel Promoted to AVP/BSA & Security Officer
PU
10:18aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Announces Eleventh Annual First Responder Gr...
PU
10:18aAmazing Race Winner Alex Boylan Hosts New Luxury Travel TV Series Epic Villas Now Streaming on Amazon Prime!
BU
10:16aSPIN MASTER : Canadian toymaker Spin Master buys iconic Rubik's Cube 3D puzzle for US$50M
AQ
10:16aReply to Parliamentary Question on installation of ATMs in non-mature estates
PU
10:16aReply to Parliamentary Question on applications to reduce property loan repayments under MAS relief scheme
PU
10:16aReply to Parliamentary Question on PayNow collaboration with Thailand's PromptPay
PU
10:16a5 JAN 2021 : Trade Statistics - November 2020
PU
10:16aAIR PRODUCTS : and Shandong Binhua New Material Sign Long-term Gas Supply Contract in China
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ