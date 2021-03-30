Aviation Capital Group : Announces Delivery of Sixth A320neo to Viva Air

Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Viva Air. This aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1A engines, is the sixth A320neo to deliver to Viva Air as part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2020, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

