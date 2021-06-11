Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aviation Week Network, an Informa Markets Business Wins Two Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards

06/11/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, has been honored for excellence including best range of work by a single author and for excellence in mentorship from the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards, the business-to business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.

The recognized work includes:

The prestigious award recognizes Aviation Week & Space Technology in the category of brand revenue more than $7 million. Aviation Week Network had a record total of 13 finalists in this year’s Neal Awards competition.

Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “The Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism. We're proud of our editorial teams who garnered a record number of finalists this year, and are committed to serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with the trusted information it needs to succeed."

In 2020, Aviation Week Network was recognized by the awards program as Best News Coverage, Best Technical Content and Best Instructional Content.

The Jesse H. Neal Awards were created by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business publications. The awards program is named after the first managing director of SIIA predecessor American Business Press, who remained active in promoting the B2B industry throughout his life. For more information, visit: https://www.siia.net/neals/.

SIIA is the global business information association that accelerates innovation for leading and emerging content, data and technology companies.

The Neal Awards were presented in an online ceremony on June 9.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Sisk
Director, Marketing Communications
Aviation Week Network
+1 860.495.5498
elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pExtended Stay America Shareholders Vote to Approve Transaction With Blackstone and Starwood Capital
GL
12:23pEXPERION  : Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
PU
12:23pAtlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes Preferred Stock Offering
GL
12:23pERCROS S A  : The Ercros board of directors approves the 6th treasury shares repurchase program
PU
12:23pMadison Investments Completes Acquisition of Reinhart Fixed Income
GL
12:22pUK and EU working to find N.Ireland solution, Johnson's spokesman says
RE
12:22pTRANSPERFECT  : Applauds Supreme Court for Taking Action to Address Lack of Diversity in Delaware's Chancery Court
BU
12:21pVOLKSWAGEN  : VW says data breach at vendor impacted 3.3 million people in North America
RE
12:21pKAHOOT  : teams up with Disney Imagination Campus to bring learning to life!
PU
12:21pOccupational Employment and Wages in Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina — May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Four Toshiba directors call for board and management shake-up
3India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021

HOT NEWS