Aviation Week Network, an Informa Markets Business Wins Two Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, has been honored for excellence including best range of work by a single author and for excellence in mentorship from the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Awards, the business-to business media equivalent of the Pulitzer Prizes.



The recognized work includes:

The prestigious award recognizes Aviation Week & Space Technology in the category of brand revenue more than $7 million. Aviation Week Network had a record total of 13 finalists in this year’s Neal Awards competition.

Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “The Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism. We're proud of our editorial teams who garnered a record number of finalists this year, and are committed to serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with the trusted information it needs to succeed."

In 2020, Aviation Week Network was recognized by the awards program as Best News Coverage, Best Technical Content and Best Instructional Content.

The Jesse H. Neal Awards were created by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business publications. The awards program is named after the first managing director of SIIA predecessor American Business Press, who remained active in promoting the B2B industry throughout his life. For more information, visit: https://www.siia.net/neals/.



SIIA is the global business information association that accelerates innovation for leading and emerging content, data and technology companies.



The Neal Awards were presented in an online ceremony on June 9.

