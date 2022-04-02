Log in
Aviation agency to probe Delta plane's windshield shattering mid-flight

04/02/2022 | 08:45pm EDT
(Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what went wrong when the cockpit windshield of a Delta plane shattered mid-air during a flight on Thursday to Washington, D.C., from Salt Lake City, Utah, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Boeing 757 made a safe emergency landing in Denver at around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday "after the crew declared an emergency due to a cracked windshield," the Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement.

A Delta spokesperson said in a statement that there had been a "maintenance issue mid-flight" but did not elaborate.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans," the Delta spokesperson said.

A person who said he was a passenger on the flight posted a photo of the windshield to Twitter, which showed the glass shattered into tiny fragments but still held in place.

There were 198 people on the plane, according to KUTV, which said the passengers changed planes in Denver and resumed their journey to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington.

Passenger Rachel Wright told the TV station that someone came on the loudspeaker about 90 minutes into the flight to say the windshield had shattered and they would be landing in Denver in 10 minutes.

"I was sure I had misheard them, but I hadn't," Wright said.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
