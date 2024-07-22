STORY: The Farnborough Airshow kicked off Monday (July 22) as the industry faces a host of challenges.

Supply chain disruptions, aircraft delays and plans to reduce emissions have all presented problems for the aviation sector.

The annual show in the south of England is a major industry event.

This year's show even drew in new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Farnborough often sees orders for passenger jets from Boeing and Airbus.

But many delegates said the show wasn't expected to produce a flurry of orders this year as Airbus struggles to reach output goals.

While Boeing has also taken a low-key posture due to a safety crisis caused by a midair blowout in January.

Delegates said some deals have already gotten over the line.

Korean Air agreed to buy scores of Boeing planes, and other major airlines are projected to do deals.

Industry bosses will look for any further sign of weakness in air passenger demand after profit warnings from some airlines.

Second-quarter airline earnings are set to be worse due to higher costs and weakening prices.

It could lead to a slowdown in orders as airlines struggle to recover.

With dealmaking limited, the focus is likely to fall on how to remove supply chain blockages to speed up the delivery of planes to airlines.

Aviation was hit hard by the pandemic which saw air travel collapse only to bounce back sharply.

That has left many firms scrambling to resolve labor and parts shortages.

The situation has been made worse by a crisis at Boeing.

The firm has slowed production of its best-selling 737 MAX plane following January's panel blowout.

Boeing said Sunday MAX production was improving and the company was undergoing "transformational change" across safety and corporate culture.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury also told journalists Sunday the planemaker was making progress in ramping up production of its top passenger jets.

The airshow runs until Friday (January 26).