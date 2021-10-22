Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aviator Zone Academy Named Best in the Region Flight School by National Association

10/22/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviator Zone Academy has been recognized for its excellence in flight training by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world's largest aviation association. The flight school has been awarded the title of 2021-22 Best Flight School in the Southern Region and is the only flight school in the Southern Region to earn this recognition.

The Flight Training Experience Survey was created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer. "Finding the right balance between professional service and a personal touch can be a challenge for any business," said Chris Moser, You Can Fly's Senior Director of Flight Training Education. "This year's results showed that these flight training providers are not only striking the balance, but they are knocking it out of the park. The terms 'family' and 'high-quality instruction' were a big theme this year. You can't ask for more than that!"

"Our focus is training, safety, and customer satisfaction," said Felipe Santiago, Director of Operations. "With these three key pillars in mind, we continue to create great pilots, even during these special COVID times."

The 2021-22 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience this past summer through an AOPA online customer satisfaction survey. The process yielded an evaluation of 749 different flight schools and 1,740 individual flight instructors. Learn more: www.aopa.org/FTawards

Information about flight training with Aviator Zone Academy is available at www.aviator.zone. Their office is located at the Miami Executive Airport, 14150 SW 129 ST, Miami, FL, 33186.

Contact: Felipe Santiago, DO, 305-306-7416, felipe@aviator.zone

Related Images






Image 1: Flight Training Aircraft


"Aviator 902" one of our Cessna 172 training aircrafts.








Image 2: Best Flight School Southern Region 2021-2022



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
04:19pNEUBASE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pLINE 5 DISPUTE 'DIRECTLY AND SIGNIFICANTLY' IMPACTING CANADA-U.S. RELATIONS : Enbridge
AQ
04:18pSHORE BANCSHARES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pCASPER SLEEP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pBULL HORN HOLDINGS CORP. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pAMPCO PITTSBURGH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:18pHORIZON ACQUISITION CORP II : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pBLONDER TONGUE LABORATORIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
3Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
4Fantasia : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
5Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall, dragged by communications services

HOT NEWS