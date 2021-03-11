Avicanna to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire- Avicanna (AVCNF) today announced that Aras Azadian, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.



Event Q1 Investor Summit Date March 23-25th, 2021 Presentation March 24th @ 2:00PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gqM8YnegRIqpec0qI9JuVw





About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

ABOUT Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

