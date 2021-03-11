Log in
Avicanna to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

03/11/2021 | 08:45am EST
TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire- Avicanna (AVCNF) today announced that Aras Azadian, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

 EventQ1 Investor Summit 
 DateMarch 23-25th, 2021 
 PresentationMarch 24th @ 2:00PM ET 
 Locationhttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gqM8YnegRIqpec0qI9JuVw 

 

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

ABOUT Avicanna
Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.
Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
