Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Avidia Bank : Announces Partnership with KyckGlobal For Next-Generation Treasury Management Products

04/14/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Avidia Bank recently announced a partnership with KyckGlobal, Inc. to enhance its current portfolio of treasury management products and services. Avidia Bank currently offers a wide variety of services to businesses, including payment services, banking as a service, commercial credit solutions and a host of others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005690/en/

Avidia Bank - Honest to Goodness. Member FDIC | Member DIF

Avidia Bank - Honest to Goodness. Member FDIC | Member DIF

KyckGlobal features a cloud-based technology layer featuring a growing array of high-value endpoints from which payment recipients may select. All available payment types originate from a single point of funding and reconciliation. In the new partnership with Avidia Bank, KyckGlobal will deliver an API-first solution to Avidia, providing the ability for Avidia’s clients to access a near-instant payment type to add value to Avidia’s current banking products and services. Known as Push to Card, the new payment flavor allows ‘push payments’ to major network branded debit, credit, and prepaid cards in the United States without the need for account or routing numbers. The fully integrated connection delivers customized funds flow and reporting capabilities, which reduces cash flow requirements for Avidia clients, while providing Avidia robust administrative oversight.

“Global adoption of digital payment flavors has skyrocketed, and agile businesses will meet consumer expectations in this regard,” said Robert Conery, COO and EVP of Avidia Bank. “This partnership will equip Avidia Bank’s business clients with the innovative tools of the new economy and deliver on Avidia Bank’s promise of accelerating growth with key fintech partnerships.”

“Our partnership will help Avidia Bank attract new business while streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and realizing new efficiency gains across their customer base,” said Ashish Bahl, CEO and founder of KyckGlobal. “We are deeply proud to collaborate with Avidia Bank in their active pursuit of innovation.”

About Avidia Bank

Avidia Bank is a $1.9 billion Mutual Community Bank, headquartered in Hudson, MA with additional branches in Westborough, Framingham, Shrewsbury, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough and Northborough. The Bank provides personal, commercial and residential banking services. Member FDIC Member DIF.

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today’s most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. For corporates, the solution can reduce overhead with automated workflows and reporting, while engaging workers as to how and when they get paid. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pBOBST  : Join BOBST at the FTA Europe Diamond Awards
PU
12:17pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES  : Adapting Security to Work Anywhere
PU
12:17pWINMARK CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pCARREFOUR  : Formulaire de vote CARREFOUR
PU
12:17pTELO GENOMICS  : Q2 - 2021
PU
12:17pBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
12:16pTECHSTEP ASA : Disclosure of voting proxies for the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:16pOMADA HEALTH  : Extends Science of Behavior Change to Musculoskeletal Treatments Through Patented Computer Vision Technology
BU
12:16pNew Online Resources from PREPARE for Your Care Make It Easier to Engage in Advance Care Planning
GL
12:16pOMADA HEALTH  : Launches Physician-Guided Care Program, the First Virtual Cardiometabolic Clinic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase heads for $94 billion valuation in Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ