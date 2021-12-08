Avionté Introduces 24/7 READY, the First Mobile Solution Designed for OSHA COVID-19 Compliance in Staffing

24/7 READY delivers streamlined COVID workforce verification in a single mobile app

Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing, recruiting, and candidate experience software, is pleased to introduce Avionté 24/7 READY, the only automated mobile solution specifically designed for staffing organizations to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency temporary standard (ETS) to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace. Built on the AviontéBOLD platform and Avionté 24/7 mobile app, 24/7 READY automates and streamlines COVID verification procedures for staffing organizations, while delivering a convenient and frictionless experience to recruiters and workers.

“In today’s challenging regulatory environment, staffing companies shouldn’t have to choose between compliance and profitability,” said Avionté CEO Rishabh Mehrotra. “As large employers and federal contractors implement robust COVID verification procedures, they expect the staffing firms they work with to follow suit. 24/7 READY gives Avionté clients the flexibility to meet the diverse business and regulatory requirements of their entire customer base while minimizing the administrative burden. The speed and convenience of 24/7 READY provides Avionté clients with a significant competitive edge in a tight labor market.”

Streamlining COVID Workforce Verification for Staffing Firms

24/ 7 READY delivers numerous advantages to staffing companies:

One mobile app automates all employee-facing verification steps including policy acknowledgements, vaccination status, documentation uploads, opt-out verifications, weekly testing, and personal updates.

AviontéBOLD acts as the single system of record, allowing staffing companies to immediately determine if workers are compliant and ready to work or need to take action to become compliant.

Optional third-party verification via Yardstik is integrated directly into AviontéBOLD and can be employed on a case-by-case basis.

Clients can verify a worker’s vaccination record once and store it for reuse, eliminating the cost of redundant third-party verification as employees receive new assignments.

Staffing companies can include COVID tracking as part of location and firm-wide business intelligence, generate regulatory reports, and store all employee-submitted documents in a single, centralized repository.

24/7 READY also supports rapid implementation while streamlining administrative set-up.

Creating a Seamless Experience for Recruiters and Workers

“The Avionté 24/7 mobile platform delivers a convenient and frictionless experience to recruiters and workers,” said Jake Rohn, the CEO and co-founder of WorkN, and a leading pioneer in customer experience technology for staffing. “With a single smart-link text and a few screen taps, an employee can securely download the 24/7 app to their Apple or Android device, verify their COVID status, and upload support documentation without additional enrollment steps. This streamlined process drives high user response rates and results in an enormous reduction in workload for recruiters.”

Without the app, individual recruiters would spend hours contacting, coordinating, inputting, and tracking the compliance of dozens of employees. Instead, a tedious, multi-hour process is automated and reduced to a few minutes.

“The introduction of 24/7 READY demonstrates the power of our recently acquired WorkN mobile customer experience platform to drive innovation in staffing,” added Mehrotra. “Avionté’s 24/7 platform, powered by WorkN technology, and the AviontéBOLD system of record allow us to rapidly introduce a wide range of staffing applications that will dramatically improve the customer experience for workers and recruiters, staffing firms, and the employers they serve.”

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity. WorkN, a division of Avionté, is the premier candidate experience technology provider to the staffing industry. WorkN’s mobile talent enablement app, combined with Avionté’s powerful ATS, billing, and payroll solutions, including the first paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry, help staffing firms of all sizes and scopes scale and grow their businesses. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005668/en/