Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Aviva reiterates share buyback plans as 9-mth premiums rise

11/09/2022 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Aviva logo sits outside the company head office in the city of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva reiterated plans on Wednesday to start a share buyback programme alongside its 2022 results as it reported a 10% rise in general insurance gross written premiums in the first nine months to 7.2 billion pounds ($8.31 billion).

The value of new business in the British insurer's UK and Ireland life division rose 46% over the same period to 466 million pounds.

Aviva, which is under pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital to increase investor payouts, said the size of the buyback would be decided by the board at year-end.

Aviva's solvency ratio, a key measure of capital strength, came in at 223%, which it said was well above the top end of its target range. Its dividend guidance remained unchanged, it added.

"Aviva's capital and liquidity position is strong and our high-quality asset portfolio has performed well during the recent period of extreme market volatility," CEO Amanda Blanc said in the trading statement, referring to turmoil in the UK government bond market in late September.

"We are on track to deliver our financial targets and trading momentum is building."

Aviva's main markets are Britain, Canada and Ireland.

($1 = 0.8666 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:45aUK broadcaster ITV forecasts slightly lower ad revenue in 2022
RE
02:40aDemocrats look to curb losses to Republicans in U.S. Congress
RE
02:40aFlutter upgrades U.S. revenue guidance after strong Q3
RE
02:40aBritain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com, jobs at risk
RE
02:40aFactbox-Top crypto exchanges by volume
RE
02:38aRussian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar
RE
02:37aCricket-England bowlers look to stifle India firepower in T20 semi-final
RE
02:34aSouth Africa's new ground station to help NASA track space flights
RE
02:33aEU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
RE
02:32aChina's Kuaishou says state broadcaster has no veto on decisions
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
2German chemicals distributor Brenntag Q3 profit beats expectations
3Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022
4MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
5Iveco N : Group 2022 Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS