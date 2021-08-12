Log in
Aviva to return 4 billion stg to investors but profit misses forecast

08/12/2021 | 02:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Aviva logo sits outside the company head office in the city of London

LONDON (Reuters) -Aviva will return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to shareholders, starting with an immediate 750 million pound share buyback, the British insurer said on Thursday, as it reported a 17% rise in first-half operating profit.

But operating profit from continuing operations came in at 725 million pounds, below a company-provided consensus of 781 million pounds.

The life and general insurer, whose main businesses are in Britain, Canada and Ireland, said it had its best half-year sales in general insurance in a decade and record flows into

its savings and retirement business.

Aviva said it intended to return the capital by the end of the first half of 2022.

"While we've got more to do, our half-year results show we have what it takes to drive growth in our businesses," Chief Executive Amanda Blanc said in a statement.

Activist investor Cevian Capital in June said Aviva should return 5 billion pounds of excess capital in 2022, after revealing it had built up a near 5% stake in the British insurer.

Aviva has raised 7.5 billion pounds from selling eight businesses across the globe since the appointment of Blanc as CEO in July 2020.

Aviva said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.35 pence per share, up 5% but below a forecast 7.37 pence.

($1 = 0.7211 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Kirstin Ridley)


© Reuters 2021
