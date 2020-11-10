Avmacol® Helps Consumers Unleash ‘You Power' with New Campaign to Promote the Health Benefits of Sulforaphane

Campaign leverages creative assets, relaunch of brand’s website and social media channels, strategic partnerships with Autism Hope Alliance and former professional running back Curt Warner to support Avmacol® Extra Strength

Avmacol®, an innovative brand developed by Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. that provides supplements to support the production of sulforaphane, has launched a campaign to bring the brand’s story to life and increase awareness of Avmacol® Extra Strength, as well as the overall health benefits of sulforaphane, a phytochemical produced in the body by components found in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables.

“Avmacol® Extra Strength unleashes the power of broccoli and beta-glucans to give one’s immune system extra support,” said Dr. Troy Henderson, president and CEO at Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. “We hope consumers will better understand how the body’s immune and detoxification systems work, and ultimately how Avmacol® Extra Strength will help promote health and wellness.”

In tandem with the campaign, Avmacol® has focused on several digital initiatives and strategic partnerships including:

Relaunching the brand’s website and social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Partnering with Autism Hope Alliance, the first nonprofit foundation for autism to emerge from the natural foods industry. The organization connects the autism community with natural products and provides support for families facing diagnosis through education, financial support and volunteerism.

Teaming up with former professional running back and board member of The Autism Society of America, Curt Warner, who has two sons with autism. Curt and his wife Ana have documented their family’s experiences in the book, “The Warner Boys: Our Family’s Story of Autism and Hope.”

Avmacol® is the most widely studied sulforaphane-producing supplement available. Sulforaphane leads to strong protection against inflammation and supports the body’s natural detoxification process to fight threats in the air, water, food and viruses. However, getting the recommended amount of sulforaphane through eating vegetables alone is very difficult to manage, which is where a high-quality supplement like Avmacol® Extra Strength can help.

About Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc. has locations in Edgewood, Maryland, and Lancaster, South Carolina, and is focused on researching and developing products to promote consumer health. Since its inception in 1992, the Christian-based company has been committed to developing high quality products that are backed by sound science and extensive research. To learn more, visit Avmacol.com.

