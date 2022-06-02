Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Avril's French egg business Matines to close

06/02/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Matines, the egg business of French agri-food group Avril supplying 16% of eggs sold in French supermarkets, is winding down its loss-making activities after failing to find a buyer, potentially resulting in 114 job cuts, it said on Thursday.

A surge in grain prices - the main cost for feeding laying hens - strong competition and difficulty in passing on rising costs to clients were among the main reasons for the company's recurrent losses over the past years, a Matines spokesperson said.

Avril, a group created by oilseed farmers to develop their market, said last year it wanted to sell its animal processing units to focus on its plant-based businesses, which also include biodiesel, edible oil brand Lesieur and animal nutrition.

It sold its majority stakes in two pork firms to meat group Bigard in January but could not find a buyer for Matines able to ensure sustainable activities and jobs, it said.

Matines employees and unions were told about the decision on Thursday. The full stoppage of the company could happen in September, either by a sale or the closure of its units.

The company used to sell about 900 million eggs per year out of the 5.5 billion sold in French supermarkets, the spokesperson said.

Matines has already received a commitment to take over its packaging center through its animal nutrition branch Sanders, it said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:12aOne killed in first major protest under Guinea junta
RE
10:11aSaudi, OPEC may make up for Russian oil output loss as Biden visit looms
RE
10:10aAvril's French egg business Matines to close
RE
10:10aSri Lanka seeks to secure $5 billion in funds for import payments
RE
10:08aEU ambassadors back sixth round of Russia sanctions
RE
10:07aYemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months -U.N
RE
10:05aELON MUSK : Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany
RE
10:04aToronto index gains as miners boost
RE
10:03aA pathologist, a priest and a hunt for justice in the Philippines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
4OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
5Prosus N : Investor notice (PDF)

HOT NEWS