Avtex : Wins the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year

Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, is pleased to announce they have won the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Avtex was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are greatly honored to receive Microsoft’s Global Partner of the Year Award,” says Biplab Mandal, Executive Vice President, Services & Strategy at Avtex. “This award reflects the unbelievable passion, hard work and commitment of our team to Microsoft’s cloud, channel, verticals and applications. We aspire to scale higher peaks in the next year, and continue our exciting Customer Experience journey with our mutual customers, utilizing the power of Microsoft’s Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Avtex was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in North America.

The Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions centered on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing. With the intelligence of Dynamics 365 Marketing, Avtex is helping organizations hyper-personalize the customer journey, customize marketing programs, and use sophisticated data analytics tools to track successes all on one unified platform.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers – from cloud-to-edge – and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”

In addition to the 2021 Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year, Avtex was also a finalist for the Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Partner of the Year and was named to the 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for the 6th consecutive year. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Avtex in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Avtex also won the Microsoft Eagle award for the 2nd year in a row. This award recognizes the partners with the highest annual attainment of new Dynamics customers in the U.S.

“We are so excited to be recognized for the great client outcomes we’ve delivered levering Dynamics 365 Marketing and appreciate Microsoft’s support throughout the experience,” says Dale Mansour, Chief Business Officer at Avtex. “Microsoft’s customer journey orchestration is the perfect technology to fuel our mission of simplifying and personalizing interactions that build deep engagement between people and brands.”

About Avtex

Avtex, a TTEC Digital company, is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.

