Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Award Recognizes Youth Who Demonstrate Extraordinary Courage and Commitment

08/13/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Memphis, TN, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum and Memphis-based International Paper are accepting applications for this year’s Keeper of the Dream Award, honoring 6th–12th graders throughout the Greater Memphis Area who have demonstrated a commitment to making lives better for others.  Students can apply on the the National Civil Rights Museum’s website by September 10, 2021.

The Keeper of the Dream Award, now in its 18th year, is inspired by the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award, which honors men and women globally who are recognized for their work in the struggle for civil and human rights. The Keeper of the Dream Award recognizes young people who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, compassion, leadership and service and are forging paths to expand opportunities for others.  

"The Keeper of the Dream Award celebrates students who are role models for all of us," said Dr. Alissa Campbell Shaw, International Paper senior manager, global corporate social responsibility and community engagement, and executive director of the IP Foundation. "We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s up and coming youth leaders who are making a difference in their communities."

“We are excited to have the Keeper of the Dream award back after its hiatus last year due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, museum Director of Interpretation, Collections and Education and Student Forum managing producer.  “We know there are numerous young people throughout the Mid-South who have worked to empower and improve their communities.” 

Students in grades 6–12 are encouraged to apply by September 10, 2021. The application form, requirements, and other details are available on the National Civil Rights Museum’s website

Award recipients will be recognized at the virtual Freedom Award Student Forum on October 14, 2021.  Two winners in grades 6-8 and two winners in grades 9-12 will each receive $500, a trophy and a one-year family membership for up to five people to the National Civil Rights Museum. Relatives of International Paper and National Civil Rights Museum employees are not eligible.

The Student Forum is the opening event for the National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award celebration which honors individuals worldwide for their work in the advancement of civil and human rights. This program allows students and educators the opportunity to hear from trailblazers fighting for civil rights. Recognizing that they began their life's journey as everyday people, these leaders tell their story on how they were able to accomplish extraordinary things because of their commitment to equality, justice and freedom.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from 1619 to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American Civil Rights Movement, examine today’s global civil and human rights issues, provoke thoughtful debate and serve as a catalyst for positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum was recognized as TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

About International Paper

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Attachment 


Connie Dyson
National Civil Rights Museum
901-331-5460
cdyson@civilrightsmuseum.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pOne Year After Lil' Drug Store Products Acquired Convenience Valet, The On-The-Go Industry Sees a New Level of Service
BU
01:10pSupport.com Up 14% as Volume Tops 73 Million Shares
DJ
01:08pEUREKA HOMESTEAD BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:08pLocal Organizations Rally to Restore Intersection Mural for Student Safety
PR
01:08pSOCIETE GENERALE : CEO Interview - Q2 2021 Results (Video)
BU
01:07pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01:06pBoeing says Starliner to return to factory, launch date delayed
RE
01:03pTEL INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:03pUNITED EXPRESS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:02pTRADE AT THE LOCAL LEVEL : 2020 Metropolitan Export Data Now Available
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
5BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break

HOT NEWS