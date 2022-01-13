Award-Winning Pet Documentary Premieres Worldwide to the Public for Free

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acclaimed documentary, The Hardest Day, will be available to the public for the first time to stream for free from Jan. 20-28, 2022, courtesy of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, the film's presenting sponsor. A live virtual Q&A event with the filmmakers and veterinarians appearing in the documentary will take place on Jan. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.

The Hardest Day is about the power of the human-animal bond in its last moments and the individuals who help navigate along the way. It provides an unprecedented glimpse into the work of the compassionate veterinarians who help provide a peaceful passing to pets as their parents bid them a final goodbye at home. The documentary is a beautiful, yet somber, testimony to the powerful love shared by all involved.

The Hardest Day had a successful run on the festival circuit, appearing in nearly 30 national and international film festivals across the country throughout 2020 and 2021. It won numerous awards including Best Documentary Long at the 2020 American Golden Picture International Film Festival, Best Director at the 2020 Silver State Film Festival, and an Award of Excellence at the 2020 BEA Festival of Media Arts.

The film originally began as a photographic series by Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer Ross Taylor. The photos have been published worldwide and have been seen by millions of people. Recognizing that he could portray the power of the human-animal bond better on video than in photos, Taylor partnered with filmmaker Luke Rafferty and the project evolved into a documentary. "The power of the human-animal bond fascinates me," says Taylor. "This film is a tribute to that bond and to those who bring comfort on the hardest day of that relationship."

The 54-minute film is available at no charge through the generosity of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice and Gateway Services, Inc. It was filmed in Tampa, FL, and features Lap of Love veterinarians.

"We're so honored to be included in this meaningful documentary. It provides a beautiful look at Lap of Love's doctors as we provide a peaceful, dignified passing to pets in the comfort of their own home, while at the same time providing compassion and care to the people who love them," says Dr. Dani McVety, founder and CEO of Lap of Love.

Lap of Love is the nation's largest provider of in-home, end-of-life veterinary care including teleadvice, hospice, euthanasia, and pet loss support. We believe that all pets deserve a peaceful end-of-life experience, in the comfort of their home, in the embrace of their favorite people, because pets are family.

