Award-winning developer Vesta continues to offer innovative and affordable housing solutions to meet surging demand at Copperfield in Southeast Calgary

08/24/2021 | 03:51pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesta Properties (Vesta), the innovative company behind Copperstone at Copperfield, the award-winning hidden gem development in Southeast Calgary, has started selling additional homes across a diverse variety of home options as part of its Phase 4 expansion, as Vesta strives to keep up with surging demand.

Demand is being driven by new families arriving in Calgary to put down their roots, many of whom have multi-generational households, as well as through buyers who are adjusting to the pandemic-fuelled new hybrid normal that Alberta is now gradually entering. Many buyers are seeking more space, given that they have seen their employment change to a combination of work from home as well as work from the office days.

“The concept of home has been significantly redefined as a result of the global pandemic. Over the last year and a bit, homes became makeshift offices, gyms, entertainment centres, and classrooms,” said AJ van der Linden, Vesta’s sales manager. “As a result, home is now a place where we work, live and play, and with Copperstone we have moved quickly to accelerate construction and adapt our offerings to meet the diverse needs of today’s homebuyers.”

“Given the desirability of southeast Calgary as a place for people to call home, we were pleasantly surprised to see that rather than us as the developer, it was the residents who drove the creation of Copperstone as a Master Planned Community,” said Vesta’s President, Kent Sillars.

“All the neighbourhood amenities are readily available, from elementary schools within walking distance, to nearby shopping and commercial services, as well as proximity to the South Health Campus Medical Centre, all of which ensures Copperstone provides a built-in lifestyle that new homebuyers can already benefit from and enjoy,” added Sillars.

Homebuyers choosing Copperstone realize significant benefits, especially given that Vesta is a fully integrated builder/developer. This ensures consistency, aesthetic and design reliability, efficiency, and more timely delivery of their homes. The result: exceptional homes, outstanding value, and communities that are unique.

“We’ve strived to ensure Copperstone at Copperfield is a community built for the homebuyer to enjoy now as well as into the future, with a variety of options that cater to today’s diverse consumer. Buyers have the ability to build legal basement suites with separate side entrances, the flexibility to personalize the interior finishing options, the access to attractive limited time design incentives, and the opportunity to buy homes with no homeowner association fees,” said van der Linden.

“The proximity to South Trail Crossing in MacKenzie Towne, Seton commercial area, the Mahogany Village Market, and being within 30 minutes of Calgary, makes Copperstone at Copperfield a really desirable community for everyone from first time buyers, buyers scaling up, downsizers, empty nesters, and investors,” added van der Linden.

Prospective buyers can find more information on Copperstone at https://www.vestaproperties.com/community/copperstone/.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, or for any images, please contact:

Shafiq Jamal, 778-986-5600 or via email at jamals@shaw.ca


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS