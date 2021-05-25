Award-winning wine advisor launches most exclusive nineyear collection

Lisbon, Portugal, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martins Wine Advisor (MWA), the winners of Best Wine Advisory Service 2019 and 2020 UK at the LUX Life Food & Drink Awards, has just launched a nine-year exclusive ‘Wines From Another World’ journey in partnership with Pedro Marques Antunes from Sparrow Creative Solutions, where one limited edition wine will be released per year - each developed using ancient wine techniques to produce one-of-a-kind creations.

In every wine bottle, there is a vivid story to be told. For MWA CEO and Founder, Claudio Martins, his desire to tell the often hidden and deep-rooted stories of rare wines was the catalyst for creating ‘Wines From Another World’. Pedro Antunes like-minded devotion made it a natural partnership, “It’s not enough just to dream. It’s about taking your passion to extraordinary and innovative levels. To another dimension,” say Autunes.

What started off as a passion project has become a fully realized series, where Martins will go to the source of some of the rarest and most exclusive wines with only 500 to 1,000 bottles produced of each wine, using indigenous grapes, traditional and even ancient methods – creating wines that tell the stories and history of the places they’re made in. Over time, Claudio has built a relationship with fascinating and pioneering producers who are based in the most influential wine regions of the world. Across his sojourn, he will meet with them to explore the legacies of these extraordinary wines.

“One of the greatest pleasures of wine is the more you learn and are exposed to, the deeper the passion. In every bottle, there is a great deal of cultural influence, history, family legacy and individuals. There is a story behind each and every wine and it creates a depth, that provokes so much thought and emotion in every bottle. The more you open and explore, the more curious and engaged you become. Now, we are going back to the roots of wine, using foundational methods to bring ancient flavors back into a modern world - creating something completely unique and extraordinary that the industry has never seen before. These nine wines will quickly become some of the most coveted wines in the coming decades and their value will increase exponentially during that period as a result. It is why we are being so selective with who we are inviting to purchase these wines - they will not just be available openly to the public. They are a true collectors item and we want them to be in the hands of absolute connoisseurs who will truly appreciate how special these wines really are, ” says Martins.

‘Wines From Another World’ will add one wine to the collection each year, until there are nine wines to represent one for each planet in the solar system. Each wine will come in a luxurious box and will include a code for collectors to explore in-depth information about their wine from photos of the winemakers and vineyards to exclusive private access to events for the ‘Wines From Another World’ collectors.

“The first wine will be Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. It’s a partnership with Pedro Ribeiro from Herdade do Rocim, one of the most respected producers in the Alentejo region of Portugal. I have tasted wines from many producers, but this is the one that deserves to be Jupiter. It was made with indigenous grapes and ancient production methods, including five years of aging in amphoras,” adds Martins. “Its smoothness translates into a delicate and refined taste,” best experienced over a rich array of cold cuts and soft cheeses for aficionados who indulge in the finer things in life.”

“As a winemaker, traveling is fundamental. In creating this wine, I experienced an unimaginable journey. It was challenging and inspiring. My greatest wish is to share that same experience with the world, because Jupiter is indeed a wine from another world. Jupiter carries with it a covetable legacy for future generations of connoisseurs who appreciate history, culture and tradition in their wine choices.” says Pedro Ribeiro. The series will be inaugurated in a private, undisclosed exclusive location in Martins’ native Portugal by invitation only, with 20 of the most elite wine connoisseurs and collectors in June. The following events, over the next eight years, will carve a path through Bordeaux, Champagne, Priorat, Tuscany, Napa Valley, Mosel, Georgia, and the Douro Valley.

“When buying a fine wine, most collectors would not choose Portugal first. I’m trying to change that, starting with the Jupiter wine. Portugal produces wines of the same calibre as wines from Napa Valley, Tuscany and Rioja. I believe I can draw attention to this. I have the opportunity to introduce these exquisite wines to people who can really appreciate their true quality, history and character. Our network allows us to not only help put Portuguese wines on the map, but also these lesser known producers in other regions, who are really creating exquisite wines that deserve recognition and allow people to experience wine in a whole new way,” says Claudio.

ABOUT MARTINS WINE ADVISOR

Martins Wine Advisor is an award-winning international team of wine consultants and connoisseurs with expertise in promoting new products, penetrating emerging markets and providing specialist advice to clients, including corporate organizations, private individuals and royal families. Martins specializes in developing high-value accounts and strategic business continuity advice for wineproducers, whilst also creating and managing dynamic, innovative and financially successful wine programs within the global F&B industry.

For more information visit:

www.martinswineadvisor.com

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/award-winning-wine-advisor-launches-most-exclusive-nineyear-collection-2.html

Attachment

Media Company: Martins Wine Advisor, Media Name: Georgie Bradley, Media Phone: +971 55 102 1078, Media Email: Georgie@evoke-international.com, Media URL: www.martinswineadvisor.com