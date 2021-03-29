AwareGO : Named in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Security awareness training company AwareGO is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

AwareGO offers its partners a highly successful and differentiated best-in-class security training program with no setup fees or required revenue targets making it an attractive solution to help partners of all sizes and geographies expand their business. AwareGO‘s dedicated partner team with strong sales and marketing support has made it a leading choice for security awareness training.

“We are honored to be included in this year‘s Partner Program Guide as it reflects the significant and ongoing investment we are continuing to make in growing an attractive and mutually beneficial program with the industry‘s leading security training platform,“ said Neil Butchart, General Manager, North America at AwareGO. “We are excited to build upon this success in the coming year with the addition of new content and solutions designed to attract and grow our managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service provider (MSSPs) partner network.”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About AwareGO

AwareGO is a global provider of security awareness training solutions that help enterprises improve cybersecurity awareness in the workplace and protect their business from modern-day cybersecurity risks. AwareGO’s continuously growing library of training videos applies best-in-class tools and techniques from the advertising industry to create effective one-minute, real-life videos proven to increase security awareness. To date, the company has successfully trained more than 8 million employees worldwide.

Based in Iceland, AwareGO has locations in the United States, Czech Republic, and Croatia. For more information visit awarego.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

