Away Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top Luggage Savings Identified by Consumer Walk

Here’s a summary of the top Away deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including the top savings on tote bags, backpacks, duffles and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Away Luggage Deals:
Save up to $125 on Away suitcase, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
Save $125 off The Weekend Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Backpack & The Weekender
Save $40 off The Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set includes The Hanging Toiletry Bag, The Large Shoe Cube & The Insider Packing Cubes
Save $40 off The Extra Extras Set at AwayTravel.com - the set include The Large Toiletry Bag, The Small Shoe Cube, and The Jewelry Box.
Save up to $125 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at AwayTavel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases at AwayTavel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases & special kids suitcases
Save on Away Travel bags at AwayTravel.com - check out Away’s tote bags, backpacks, duffle bags & more
Shop Away’s suitcase organisers at AwayTravel.com - Away’s interior organizers range includes toiletry bags, tech cases, packing cubes & more
Save on the latest carry-on suitcases from Away at AwayTravel.com - includes a wide variety of materials, sizes, and color to choose from
Best Luggage Deals:
Want some more deals? Click here to browse the entire range of live deals at Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon's current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
