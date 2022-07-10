Awe and anger in Sri Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

COLOMBO, July 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankans roamed through a
ransacked presidential palace on Sunday as calm returned to the
commercial capital, Colombo, a day after protesters stormed the
building and forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to announce his
resignation.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step
down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, with
Rajapaksa scheduled to quit on July 13, according to the speaker
of parliament.
The political chaos could complicate efforts to pull Sri
Lanka out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades,
triggered by a severe shortage of foreign currency that has
stalled the imports of essentials like fuel, food and medicines.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has been in
talks with the Sri Lankan government for a possible $3 billion
bailout, said on Sunday it was monitoring events closely.
"We hope for a resolution of the current situation that will
allow for resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported
programme," the global lender said in a statement.
Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over on Saturday
as a huge crowd surged into the presidential palace, some taking
the opportunity to frolic in its swimming pool.
About 45 people were brought into a main hospital on
Saturday, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of
any deaths.
On Sunday, amazed ordinary folk took the opportunity to
inspect the colonial-era building. Members of the security
forces, some with assault rifles, stood outside the compound but
did not stop people going in.
Among those taking a look was 61-year-old handkerchief
seller B.M. Chandrawathi, who sauntered into a first-floor
bedroom accompanied by her daughter and grandchildren.
"I've never seen a place like this in my life," Chandrawathi
told Reuters as she tried out a plush sofa.
"They enjoyed super luxury while we suffered," she said. "We
were hoodwinked. I wanted my kids and grandkids to see the
luxurious lifestyles they were enjoying."
Nearby a group of young men lounged on a four-poster bed and
others jostled for turns on a treadmill with a view, set up in
front big windows overlooking manicured lawns.
'PEACEFUL HANDOVER'
The economic crisis developed after the COVID-19 pandemic
hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances
from overseas workers.
It has been compounded by large and growing government debt,
rising oil prices and a seven-month ban on importing chemical
fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.
Like most Sri Lankans, Chandrawathi said her family was
struggling to make ends meet, battered by record inflation,
currency depreciation, rolling power cuts and chronic fuel
shortages.
Headline inflation in the country of 22 million hit 54.6%
last month, and the central bank has warned that it could rise
to 70% in the coming months.
Sprawled on an ornately carved wooden sofa, Wasantha Kumara
said he had spent the night inside the president's house, where
a section of the main sweeping staircase was damaged.
Nearby, a handwritten poster read: "Watch as much as you
want. Don't destroy or loot." A smashed vase lay next to it.
The pool's water had turned murky by Sunday and no one was
seem swimming.
Kumara, a 33-year-old government employee, said he was keen
to see Rajapaksa keep his promise to step down on Wednesday.
"If he doesn't go I will continue to come here and I will
continue to sleep here until he does," he said.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Saturday
Rajapaksa's decision to step down was taken "to ensure a
peaceful handover of power".
Wickremesinghe, a six-time premier also seen by protesters
as part of the ruling elite, also agreed to step down, his
office said. A part of his private residence in an affluent
Colombo suburb lay in ruins, after protesters attacked it and
set on fire late on Saturday.
Neither Rajapaksa nor Wickremesinghe were in their
residences when the buildings were attacked.
Details of a transition of power were not clear. The speaker
had outlined proposals from a meeting of political parties on
Saturday that would include parliament picking an acting
president within a week.
In a corner of a darkened hall at Rajapaksa's official
residence, audio engineer Sameera Karunaratne sat with two
friends playing Sri Lankan pop songs on a large, polished piano.
"It's a dream to come to a place like this," the 26-year-old
said. "We just came to see what's going on."
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by
Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by William Mallard, Robert Birsel)