Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axcient Direct-to-Cloud Now Enabling Private Cloud Deployment

01/26/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Empowering MSPs to Choose Preferred IT Infrastructure, including Private Cloud

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced Bring Your Own (BYO) data center through its Direct-to-Cloud offering, including private cloud infrastructure. BYO empowers the MSP to choose what IT infrastructure they want to deploy when securely backing up their clients’ data.

“MSPs who have built their own data centers can now easily store, replicate, and deploy data with Axcient’s Direct-to-Cloud offering,” said Ben Nowacky, SVP of Product at Axcient. “We believe in giving our partners the power to choose where they want to store their data, and Direct-to-Cloud provides the flexible deployments and unlimited software SOC-compliant Axcient Cloud to BYO private cloud infrastructure.”

Partners with clients in all verticals can now leverage Direct-to-Cloud, including those dealing with government clients and classified data. Direct-to-Cloud adds incredible value to the MSP’s technology stack in the following ways:

  • Flexibility: With Direct-to-Cloud, partners can use Axcient’s software to backup directly from their preferred data center and store in the Axcient Cloud.
  • Easy to Install: An Axcient Direct-to-Cloud vault can be easily installed and setup on any Ubuntu certified server or on any Axcient x360Recover turn-key Business Continuity and Disaster Recover (BCDR) Appliance. Additionally, the configuration is simplified for private cloud vault destination for data that is offsite.
  • Cost Savings: MSPs who have built up their own data center infrastructure can leverage this investment by replicating Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud backups directly to their data center. This offers a lower cost option because partners will just need to add the license.

To learn more about Axcient’s BCDR and Direct-to-Cloud, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/direct-to-cloud-bcdr/.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aDEUTSCHE BANK : conducting internal investigation on banking product sale
AQ
10:11aHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED : Bank to close 97 in-store branches as part of TCF acquisition
AQ
10:11aTHE LABEL : Announces Its Partnership with Untame, Acclaimed Developer and Creator of Mushroom 11
BU
10:10aSAUDI ARAMCO MAY SELL MORE SHARES IF MARKET IS RIGHT : Pif
RE
10:10aHDFC BANK : launches 'Mooh Bandh Rakho' campaign in Jodhpur
PU
10:10aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Notice of publication of document
PU
10:10aHDFC BANK : launches 8th Gold Loan branch in J&K at Kathua
PU
10:10aMONOGRAM HEALTH : Announces Availability of Kidney Disease Care Coordination Services for Humana Members in Tennessee and Alabama
PR
10:10aJPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
BU
10:10aSHIELDS HEALTH SOLUTIONS : Announces Strategic Sponsorship of ASHP's Specialty Pharmacy Future Directions Summit
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ