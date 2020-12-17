Axcient Featured on the 2020 CRN® Edge Computing 100 List

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its first-ever 2020 Edge Computing 100 list. This new list, selected by a panel of respected CRN editors, recognizes leading vendors whose technology in areas such as infrastructure and cloud; 5G, IoT and edge services; software, and security provide the building blocks channel partners need to develop next-generation intelligent edge solutions that bring data collection and processing closer to users.



“Axcient offers partners an innovative, unified platform to cure data lost for their clients and a dedicated support team to address any concerns quickly,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “Our goal is to keep businesses up and running with our technology, provide the power to choose through Direct-to-Cloud—our appliance-free BCDR solution, and offer a great experience to MSP partners who are managing business continuity and disaster recovery for their clients. We thank CRN for recognizing Axcient as a leader in the industry when it comes to helping partners Protect Everything™ for their clients.”

“Increasing data collection and processing power at the edge is the foundation needed to create intelligent systems, enabling companies to improve efficiency and productivity and work smarter,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO at The Channel Company. “CRN’s Edge Computing 100 list identifies leaders in edge computing who empower partners to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that maximize data analytics, performance, and security for their customers.”

The 2020 Edge Computing 100 list will be featured in a special December 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/edge100.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com