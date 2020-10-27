Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axcient Names Rick Yates EMEA Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:01am EDT

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has appointed Rick Yates, Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Yates will report to Axcient’s Chief Executive Officer David Bennett. His start date is effective November 1.

“Rick is the right person to accelerate our growth in EMEA, as he has a proven track record of success with MSPs in the European market,” said Bennett. “He is highly regarded in the industry and has a plan to bring our technology to channel partners throughout Europe. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to Axcient’s expansion and development in the EMEA region and globally.”

Yates will build on Axcient’s development plan in the UK and expand his focus on Europe with ultimate responsibility for all Axcient business activities across EMEA.

Previously, Yates was the Managing Director of Zedsphere, a specialist distributor of cloud-based technology products specifically for MSPs. He has more than ten years of experience working with MSPs in the IT channel building sales and marketing strategies.

“MSPs consistently tell us that when it comes to security, they want products that are easy to use, reliable, and well supported,” said Yates. “Axcient has taken bold, impressive steps to meet these needs, and I am excited to engage with the growing Axcient EMEA partner base to help the MSP community deliver high-value managed security services for their clients.”

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
(727) 272-0781
Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05:21aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial; Advisors say Ameriprise's 'powerful' technology suite will help them maintain the high level of client service they're known for anytime, anywhere
AQ
05:21aFIRSTENERGY : JCP&L Supports Ocean Action's Annual Fall Beach Sweeps
AQ
05:20aINTESA SANPAOLO : StudioSì Fund ready to launch
PU
05:20aWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Press release - announcement optional dividend - 21 October 2020
PU
05:20aBREAST CANCER SURVIVORS FACE NEW CHALLENGES WHEN THE DISEASE IS BEHIND THEM : getting back to ‘normal life'
PU
05:20aTMK : premium pipes first run into a well at the Sakhalin-1 project
PU
05:20aENTERGY : Spring into Action with Maintenance, Safety Measures at Home this Fall
AQ
05:20aA H BELO : | Press Releases
AQ
05:20a10/2020 : Notice of General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock market braces for rocky week ahead of contentious U.S. election
5TECAN GROUP LTD. : Tecan to expand U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing supported through a $32..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group