Axele Client Quality Transport SVP Named Top Woman in the Supply Chain

09/21/2021 | 10:29am EDT
DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces that its client Amanda Schuier, SVP of Quality Transport, has received the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain award. The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. Amanda was chosen for her leadership and innovative approach to applying technology to manual processes within the transportation operations of Quality Transport, helping to improve the company’s profitability and competitive edge.

This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means, they’re just getting started,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

“We are so thrilled that Amanda has been named to this prestigious award,” said Belinda Rueffer, Director of Marketing, Axele, LLC. “When she joined Quality Transport, she searched for a TMS that would allow the company to compete effectively against bigger fleets. She found that in the Axele TMS. Now she can see how the company is progressing against revenue goals with a heads-up dashboard and knows which drivers have available hours of service because of Axele’s integration with ELDs and load boards. Axele is our one-stop-shop for everything we need to run an efficient and profitable operation.”

Axele helps improve the cash flow for Quality Transport. With the Axele mobile app, drivers upload documents instantaneously as they deliver their loads. Amanda can now invoice on the day of delivery which has shaved off a minimum three days wait time, leading to faster settlement.

Go to https://www.sdcexec.com/professional-development/mentorship-programs/article/21710602/supply-demand-chain-executive-honors-women-of-the-supply-chain to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Axele
Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

Media Contact for Axele:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Cell (404) 421-8497
Becky@MediaFirst.Net


HOT NEWS