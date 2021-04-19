Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axele Free Webinar: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era

04/19/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will be hosting a free webinar, "Predictive Hiring: Driver Recruiting in the Post-COVID Era," on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. Dylan Tinney of JOBehaviors is the featured speaker.

“With the ongoing truck driver shortage, high turnover rates, and revolving door-style employment with many carriers, the time to change recruitment techniques is now,” says Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele, LLC. “This free webinar will help businesses learn to hire better and improve driver retention.”

Many carriers are turning to a new and better method of hiring and recruiting called predictive hiring. In this webinar, attendees will see how predictive hiring can help to:

  • Increase driver logging of miles by more than 25%
  • Decrease injury rate by one-third
  • Provide 67% fewer missed days and restricted duty
  • Reduce turnover up to 42%
  • Stop wasting time and money on the wrong hiring practices

Dylan Tinney is passionate about helping companies and jobseekers achieve long term success through predictive hiring technology. A graduate of The King's College in New York City, Dylan worked for Fox Business, the Charles Koch Institute, the New York Times and the BBC all while consulting for the family business, JOBehaviors before jumping in full time in 2019. 

To register for the free webinar on Wednesday, April 21 at 2:00 PM EDT, visit https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T-RrlBQHQ1e7AuJn5vLQfg.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Cell (404) 421-8497
Becky@MediaFirst.Net


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aSCANDIC HOTELS  : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2021
AQ
08:54aMinerals Technologies Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call
GL
08:54aNRG ENERGY, INC.  : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -20-
DJ
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -19-
DJ
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -18-
DJ
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -17-
DJ
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -16-
DJ
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -15-
DJ
08:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -14-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
2Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ