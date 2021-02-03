Axele Webinar: Optimizing Your Operation Using New HoS Flexibility

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, is hosting a webinar, “Optimizing Your Operation Using New Hours of Service Flexibility.” Attendees will learn how carriers and drivers can use new Hours of Service (HoS) flexibility to improve operation efficiency. Dave Osiecki, a 30-year transportation industry veteran and President of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, will share his expertise and knowledge about the rule changes during the free webinar on February 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET.



“The Hours of Service rule changes are intended to provide greater flexibility for drivers without lowering safety standards,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Business Development, Axele. “We believe that it is essential for trucking companies to understand these rules and learn how to successfully navigate them in a profitable carrier operation.”

In this hour-long event, Osiecki will discuss the four rule changes that came into effect in October 2020, and how these rules will impact businesses. He will answer questions on:

What the new rules are and what they mean for your business Short-haul exception Adverse driving conditions exception 30-minute break requirement Sleeper berth provision

How these new rules changed from the previous rules

How the new rules will impact your business operations

How you can use the new rule changes to become more efficient

How Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) can help your operations

And much more

Dave Osiecki began his 30-year transportation career in 1986 as a motor carrier safety auditor in the field for the Federal Highway Administration’s Office of Motor Carriers (OMC). He left federal service in 1995 and spent the last 20 years at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) in Washington working on behalf of the trucking industry in policy, regulatory and advocacy-related positions. Mr. Osiecki rose to the Executive Vice President & Chief of National Advocacy for ATA, and has represented the industry before State legislatures, federal agencies, the U.S. Congress and in the national media, including appearances on national network news programs. Over the last 15 years, Mr. Osiecki has also been a regular speaker and commentator before transportation and trucking industry groups.

To register for the free webinar, visit: https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/6816111903445/WN_eVSLjWEmRASjr47oTDqBcQ.

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

