Axiom Medical Appoints New CFO Bryan Granier

08/31/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
The Woodlands, TX, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical LLC, an innovator in occupational health services for employers and developer of the CheckIn2Work app, today announced that Bryan Granier joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Bryan Granier has more than 20 years of professional experience in a myriad of companies and industries, leading venture capital and private equity-backed growth entities, to financial and operational excellence. Granier most recently served as CFO of Rival Downhole Tools.

Mark Robinson, Axiom Medical CEO states, “I am delighted to welcome Bryan Granier to our outstanding executive team. His proven track record of success, commitment to servant leadership, and his ‘get it done’ attitude make him a great fit. Granier will play a key role in extending and optimizing our growth trajectory.”

Bryan Granier, CFO states, “I first encountered Axiom Medical as an Injury Case Management customer 6 years ago and have been impressed with the comprehensive services and ROI delivered to employers. As I learned more about the innovative products and extension of service capabilities during the pandemic, the agility and flexibility Axiom exhibited was impressive…all the results of a dynamic and dedicated corporate culture.”

Granier continues, “I am excited to step into the CFO role at Axiom and contribute to a leading edge business where my process-driven approach will help the company execute on the strategic plan, accelerate growth, and deliver value to shareholders.”

As CFO, Granier will lead the finance organization and be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations.

Bryan Granier earned a B.S. in Accounting & Management as well as his Masters in Accounting from Oklahoma State.

For more detailed information about Axiom Medical, LLC, please visit www.axiomllc.com.

# # #

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental behavioral health and infectious disease control, to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted over 1,000,000 lives by supporting employees in the workplace and extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic by managing over 155,000 COVID cases and eleven million CheckIn2Work attestations.

 

 

