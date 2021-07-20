Axiom Medical, an innovator in occupational health services for employers, announced it has exceeded ten million check ins on the leading edge CheckIn2Work mobile app

Houston, TX, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CheckIn2Work reduces the risk of workplace COVID-19 and infectious disease outbreak with 24-7 mobile device-based self-service Daily Health Attestations, Exposure Screening, and Vaccine Management. Pre-screening employees for possible infectious conditions due to COVID-19 or similar respiratory illness provides workplace point-of-entry protection before allowing access to the workplace.

When CheckIn2Work flags an employee as experiencing symptoms of exposure to an infectious disease, licensed medical professionals on Axiom Medical’s Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) team conduct a secondary screening. Confirmed cases are closely monitored by the CRIA team, who create an immediate care plan for quick recovery and facilitate a safe return to work. The team also conducts contact tracing to prevent outbreaks and avoid costly business shutdowns.

To date, Axiom Medical has successfully managed over 141,500 Rapid Response CRIA (Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment) cases.

“As we’ve reached the milestone of ten million check-ins on our CheckIn2Work app, I am beyond proud that Axiom Medical has been able to help secure the health and safety of ten million work days from the risks posed by COVID.“ says Mark Robinson, Axiom Medical President, and CEO.

“At this time, with the Delta variant now dominant in the US and when many workers are being asked to return to their workplace, daily attestation of health status is more important than ever in keeping the more vulnerable and unvaccinated workers safe from the threat of COVID,” Robinson continues. CheckIn2Work allows employers to provide a safer environment for all employees returning to the workplace.”

Axiom Medical’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Cherry adds, “It’s exciting to witness CheckIn2Work’s scalable health attestation technology allow for 10 million check ins over the past year. While celebrating our success in keeping people safe, we are also keenly aware that the Delta variant is estimated to be 40-%-80% more infectious than the Alpha variant.”

Dr. Cherry continues, “It’s imperative that employers encourage vaccinations and develop an action-based disease control and prevention plan with proven strategies to minimize risk levels. With over 20 years of experience in employee health and safety, Axiom Medical helps employers with COVID-19 Safety and Compliance Programs. I am so happy to be a part of the process.”

Checkin2Work technology provides built-in flexibility, allowing for adaptations to fit all language needs and adding questions that address both the physical and mental behavioral health of employees returning to the workplace, ensuring employers and organizations can provide a safe and healthy work environment.

VIDEO: Axiom Medical’s CheckIn2Work - Celebrating 10,000,000 CheckIns!

VIDEO: CheckIn2Work Quick And Easy Health Screening App For Point Of Entry Protection from Axiom Medical

About Axiom Medical:

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of the employee health journey.

Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental behavioral health and infectious disease control, to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management.

Axiom Medical has positively impacted over 1,000,000 lives by supporting employees in the workplace and extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic by managing over 140,000 COVID cases and ten million CheckIn2Work attestations.

For more information: autumn.brennan@axiomllc.com

Autumn Brennan Axiom Medical 801-917-2350 Autumn.Brennan@axiomllc.com