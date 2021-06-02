Axiom Presents "Unified Platforms: Key Modules and Data Considerations for Study Success" at eClinical & Clinical Data Management Innovation Conference

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on June 2nd 2021, at eClinical & Clinical Data Management Innovation Conference. The one-day virtual event is designed for the cutting-edge data and analytics leaders, focused on aligning data strategy with digital transformation, leveraging data analytics to increase business value and use data to promote growth. There will be two streams welcoming industry leaders to offer insights on promoting successful eClinical and clinical data management.



Axiom’s Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director of Product Innovation, and Maliha Haider, Director of Data Management and Data Analytics, will be presenting “Unified Platforms: Key Modules and Data Considerations for Study Success” on June 2nd at 1:50 PM EDT for Stream A. Their presentation will identify the characteristics of a truly unified eClinical platform, demonstrate how it can benefit each stakeholder in a clinical trial, and pinpoint the benefits of automating various manual tasks.

“Your study team will be able to collaborate more efficiently by using a unified platform and make informed decisions faster with real-time visibility into study data,” Townsley introduces, “Running clinical trials with study data separated on multiple systems could cost you additional integration fees and resources handling different vendors. On a unified platform, you have single sign-on access, with seamlessly integrated modules such as EDC, RTSM, and ePRO, and also real-time 24/7 reports any time on any device.”

“Using a unified platform can also streamline your workflow for different stakeholders and automate the manual steps,” Haider shares, “Axiom's eClinical Suite Fusion facilitates safety and medical reviews with real-time results generated from patient profile data across all modules. For example, Fusion allows end-users to monitor study risks through automatic critical notifications associated with site management, study management, and clinical management. With all data in one place, a unified platform can reduce the risk of scale data impacting study endpoints and ensure that you are automatically notified without delay rather than seeking a solution among multiple vendors.”

A live Q&A session with Townsley will follow the presentation.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting needs. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

