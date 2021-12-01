Axiomise Expands Formal Verification Training Program with Courses for Beginners to Experts

Formal Verification Authority Ashish Darbari Leads Training Program

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiomise, the leading provider of cutting-edge formal verification consulting, training, services, and IP, today unwrapped its expanded formal verification training program that now offers courses for beginners through experts to further adoption of formal for hardware verification and validation.



Dr. Ashish Darbari, CEO and founder of Axiomise and one of the foremost authorities in practical applied formal verification, is the lead trainer.

The series of six new courses –– Bronze, Bronze+, Silver, Gold, Gold+ and Platinum –– is tailored to training students depending on their experience and skill, formal verification theory and emphasizes an industrial application methodology. Each continuing education course builds on the three pillars of formal –– theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking –– and leverages best practices from experienced verification and education experts. Courses include demonstrations and case studies. The more advanced courses add lab work.

Courses are designed to accommodate approximately 10 students at a time and can be part of a corporate-wide agreement or corporate professional development programs to support an engineer’s ongoing learning and development.

Availability and Pricing

Courses are available now. Pricing for each is available upon request.

Dr. Darbari will present “Comprehensive Processor Security Verification: A CIA problem,” describing a novel security verification framework specifically targeting processors, at the 58th Design Automation Conference (DAC) Tuesday, December 7. His talk is part of the virtual platform, available on-demand.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is dedicated to furthering adoption of formal verification through its unique combination of training, consulting, services and specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, a formal verification practitioner for over two decades, it offers cutting-edge, formal verification training, consulting and services. An active user of all formal technologies, including theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking, Dr. Darbari and his team has trained more than 200 engineers across the semiconductor industry. Dr Darbari has 44 U.S., U.K. and European Union patents in the field of formal verification.

