Axis Communications Opens New Axis Experience Center in New York City

11/17/2021 | 08:59am EST
Axis Furthers National Expansion Plans with Latest State-of-the-Art Technology Center in Manhattan

Axis Communications’ new Axis Experience Center (AEC) will officially open in New York City in conjunction with ISC East on November 17, 2021, providing area business leaders, security professionals and system integrators direct access to the latest in network solutions and dedicated technology specialists. The Manhattan-based facility is the latest addition to Axis’ network of AECs across the US and around the globe, which are focused on fostering business relationships and technological innovation as well as providing hands-on experience with Axis IP-based solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005502/en/

The Axis Experience Center in New York is located in Midtown Manhattan at Tower 49, 12 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017 and it features Axis Communications' latest network solutions for security and business operations as well as modern conference rooms and a state-of-the-art training center. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Axis Experience Center in New York is located in Midtown Manhattan at Tower 49, 12 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017 and it features Axis Communications' latest network solutions for security and business operations as well as modern conference rooms and a state-of-the-art training center. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A global hub of culture and business, New York City is truly one of the greatest cities in the world, so it’s the perfect location for our newest Axis Experience Center,” said Larry Newman, Senior Director of Sales, Axis Communications. “We look forward to directly connecting with more partners and customers in our efforts to strengthen relationships, foster creativity and ultimately enhance security and business operations through cutting-edge solutions. In New York and beyond, all Axis partners should consider our wide-ranging network of AECs as an extension of their own business--a place where they can congregate with their teams, engage in trainings, host their customers and demo our latest solutions.”

The New York City Axis Experience Center will celebrate its grand opening following the conclusion of the first day of ISC East on November 17, 2021. There will be a formal ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility will be offered to interested attendees. The event will also feature catered hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a magician from America’s Got Talent, a caricature artist, and other fun surprises. Conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan, the AEC is easily accessible via public transit and has direct views of the Empire State Building and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

In alignment with their U.S. expansion plans, the new NYC Axis Experience Center is the tenth AEC in the Axis Americas network. Other locations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Jose, Washington D.C., Mexico City, Sau Paulo and Toronto, with several more scheduled to launch in 2022-23.

The New York City Axis Experience Center features:

  • Video analytics displays for security, safety and operational efficiency including AXIS Object Analytics, AXIS Live Privacy Shield, AXIS Loitering Guard, AXIS License Plate Verifier, AXIS P8815-2 3-D People Counter, and more
  • The newest Axis Q, P, and M-series network cameras
  • The latest in access control, audio and intercom solutions including the new 2N® IP Style Door Intercom with digital touchscreen
  • New Axis innovations such as our open-platform body worn solutions and AXIS Camera Station Secure Entry, an all-in-one video and access control management system
  • Modern conference rooms and a state-of-the-art Axis Communications Academy training center

To schedule a time to tour the new Axis Experience Center or to learn more about the facility and its resources, please email NYCAEC@axis.com

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,8​00 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.


© Business Wire 2021
