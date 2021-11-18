Axne wants to tax home heating

Iowans are projected to spend 46% to 96% more to heat their homes this winter, and if Cindy Axne and Nancy Pelosi have their way, Iowans will spend even more than that.

According to numbers out from the CBO today, Biden's oil production tax in the "Build Back Better" spending plan amounts to an *$8 billion* tax on home heating as we head into a brutal winter.

Best of luck defending that, Cindy!

"Heating costs have soared under the left's war on American energy, and Pelosi and Axne want to make it even worse with $8 billion in new taxes on home heating," said AAN Press Secretary Cally Perkins. "Unless Axne stops this reckless plan, Iowans will know exactly who to blame when they cannot afford to keep the heat on this winter."