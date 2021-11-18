Log in
Axne wants to tax home heating

11/18/2021 | 03:34pm EST
Iowans are projected to spend 46% to 96% more to heat their homes this winter, and if Cindy Axne and Nancy Pelosi have their way, Iowans will spend even more than that.

According to numbers out from the CBO today, Biden's oil production tax in the "Build Back Better" spending plan amounts to an *$8 billion* tax on home heating as we head into a brutal winter.

Best of luck defending that, Cindy!

"Heating costs have soared under the left's war on American energy, and Pelosi and Axne want to make it even worse with $8 billion in new taxes on home heating," said AAN Press Secretary Cally Perkins. "Unless Axne stops this reckless plan, Iowans will know exactly who to blame when they cannot afford to keep the heat on this winter."

Disclaimer

American Action Network published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 20:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS