Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies Announce Merger

03/17/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • iPSC industry-leaders combine tools, talent, and technologies to drive life science discovery forward
  • Merger accompanied by £3.8million ($5.3m USD) investment across shareholders, which will be used to fund recruitment and growth of the business

Axol Bioscience Ltd, an established provider of iPSC-derived cells, media, and characterization services, and CENSO Biotechnologies, a cell biology CRO with focused expertise in iPSC-related technologies, today announced that the two companies have signed a merger agreement. The new entity will become a leading provider of product and service solutions in the iPSC-based neuroscience, immune cell, and cardiac modeling for drug discovery and screening markets. It will offer customers validated ready-to-use cell lines and a suite of services with broader expertise, robust functional data, and customization capabilities, all with shorter lead times.

Axol Bioscience’s investors include Dr Jonathan Milner and award-winning EIS fund manager, Calculus Capital. CENSO Biotechnologies’ major investor is leading Edinburgh-based EIS fund manager, Par Equity. The transaction, effective today, is accompanied by a fundraising round in excess £3.8m, led by Calculus Capital and Par Equity. The investment will be used to enable growth of the business and acquisition of talent to meet customer demand.

Under the terms of the agreement, Axol Bioscience CEO, Liam Taylor, and the Axol senior leadership team will take over the management of the combined entity, with the intent to migrate the brand to Axol Bioscience. The agreement sees CENSO’s interim CEO, Dr Tom Stratford, appointed non-executive director of the combined board, on behalf of Par Equity.

Liam Taylor, CEO Axol, said: “Axol has experienced a rapid increase in demand for their iPSC-based products and services over the last three years. Merging with CENSO immediately and significantly grows our scientific team and breadth of expertise. That, and the addition of two sites for iPSC-derived cell line manufacturing and custom service work, will increase our production capacity and future-proof our organization to ensure demand can continue to be met with the short lead times and quality that our customers depend on.”

Dr Tom Stratford, CENSO interim CEO and non-executive director of the combined board, on behalf of Par Equity said: “CENSO’s strength is our scientific team, as trusted partners in designing, executing, and managing custom project work. The combined entity will now be able to leverage Axol’s strength in iPSC-derived cells as well as complementary services such as electrophysiology to further our ability and efficiency to serve customers. We bring to bear capabilities, bandwidth, and expertise to scale the manufacturing of those tools in a way that benefits both customer bases and the wider market.”

Dr Jonathan Milner, founder, and former CEO of Abcam and chairman of the Axol Bioscience board, said: “Consolidating these two players in the iPSC space that have complementary expertise and offerings is the most direct and low risk path to gaining a more competitive market position and moving both organizations from thriving start-ups to a more polished commercial entity that is able to meet aggressive demand increases.”

For further information about Axol’s products and services, please visit: https://www.axolbio.com

For high-resolution images please contact Zyme Communications


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:48aDELIVERY HERO  : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:48aUPDATE1 : Mizuho scraps plan to replace banking arm head after system failures
AQ
05:48aAzorra Leases Six Embraer E170s to American Airlines
BU
05:48aFIRST INTERNATIONAL BANK OF ISRAEL  : Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
PR
05:47aOil slips for fourth day on European demand worries
RE
05:45aEXCLUSIVE : TikTok considers introducing group chat feature this year - sources
RE
05:45aLinde and Bluefors to jointly develop cryogenic cooling solutions for large-scale quantum computing technology
PR
05:44aBmw says strong sales growth in january and february was driven by robust demand in china and also for electric vehicles
RE
05:44aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A  : Ticket? Passport? Add a Covid Vaccination Card to the List of Must-Have Travel Documents
DJ
05:44aStock Futures Signal a Pause Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Oil drops as inventories and COVID vaccine halt threaten demand
4Back to the '70s as Fed fuels boom and hopes for no Burns marks
5DOLLAR INDEX : U.S. dollar little changed ahead of Fed meeting outcome

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ