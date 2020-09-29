Log in
Axonic Capital : Hires Lu Chang as Chief Risk Officer

09/29/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

Axonic adds to C-Suite as it nears $4 billion in AUM

Axonic Capital, New York-based structured credit and systematic fixed income specialist with $3.7B in assets under management, announced the addition of Lu Chang as the firm’s Chief Risk Officer.

Ms. Chang has over 17 years of experience in risk management, investment operations and financial analytics with both buy-side and sell-side firms. She joined Axonic from Angel Oak Capital Advisors (Angel Oak), where she served as Chief Risk Officer since 2014 and was promoted to Chief Risk and Operations Officer in 2019. Her responsibilities included oversight of the risk and operations team and a portfolio of 40 Act funds, hedge funds, multiple drawdown funds, closed-end funds, and a UCITs vehicle, along with the firm’s separate accounts.

“The addition of Lu Chang, with her tremendous experience in structured credit assets across multiple investment vehicles, made her the ideal candidate to join our C-level leadership team,” says founder and Chief Investment Officer, Clay DeGiacinto. “She will play an integral part in maintaining and enhancing our core risk management principals, policies and procedures here at Axonic,” he added.

Prior to joining Angel Oak, Ms. Chang served as a Finance Manager at Wells Fargo, where she led a team of analysts to implement firm-wide funding and liquidity risk management initiatives. She previously served as a Senior Research Analyst at Evergreen Investments, covering fund of hedge funds, managed futures, real estate and commodity funds for a $5 billion alternative investment portfolio. Prior to Evergreen, Ms. Chang was a Vice President at Wachovia Securities, where she published white papers with investment recommendations on alternative investments for Financial Advisors. At Wachovia, she also worked as a Senior Credit Risk officer supporting the fixed income trading desk.

Ms. Chang holds a B.A. degree in Finance from Wuhan University and an M.B.A from the College of William and Mary, where she graduated with distinction, beta gamma sigma. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), the Financial Risk Manager (FRM), and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

About Axonic Capital

Founded in 2010, Axonic Capital also offers commercial and residential real estate strategies, systematic fixed income and commercial lending strategies along with its structure credit expertise. Axonic Capital manages investment portfolios across Limited Partnerships, Separate Accounts and two public mutual funds. The firm employs 51 professionals including an investment team of 18 individuals.


© Business Wire 2020
