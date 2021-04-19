Axonic Capital : Hires Pete Cecchini as Director of Research

Axonic hires Director of Research

Axonic Capital, New York-based structured credit, commercial real estate and systematic fixed income specialist with $4 billion in assets under management, announced the addition of Pete Cecchini as the firm’s Director of Research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005786/en/

Pete Cecchini, Director of Research (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Cecchini has over two decades of experience as a market strategist and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Axonic Mr. Cecchini was Founder and Chief Strategist of AlphaOmega Advisors, an independent research and consulting firm.

“We are very pleased to welcome Pete to the firm,” said Clay DeGiacinto, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Axonic. “With more than two decades of industry experience at some of the world’s leading firms, he will further bolster our investment research. Over the past 10 plus years, we have been systematically investing in all real estate asset classes including structured credit across RMBS, ABS, CMBS and CRE loans. Pete is highly complementary to our existing investment team leadership and contributes deep industry macro views.”

“While we have always been, and will remain, fundamentally biased as it relates to our investment process, we believe the macro environment to play out over the next 5 years will be significantly more central to fundamental analysis than it has been the previous 5 years. With Pete, we hope to broaden our view and capitalize on these interdependencies which we think will present themselves in structured credit markets going forward.”

Prior to founding AlphaOmega Advisors, Mr. Cecchini served as a Global Chief Market Strategist as well as Head of Cross Asset Strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald. As part of the firm's cross asset effort, the firm's credit analytics team was part of Mr. Cecchini’s responsibility. Prior to joining Cantor, from January 2007 to December 2009, Mr. Cecchini was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Seven Bridges Management, LP. Seven Bridges was an event-driven, special situations hedge fund seeded by Ulysses Management. Prior to Seven Bridges, Mr. Cecchini spent four years at BNY Mellon's predecessor, Mellon Financial Corporation (within its Mellon HBV Alternative Strategies, LLC subsidiary) most recently as a Managing Director and group head of distressed investing. He directed securities selection, portfolio construction and portfolio hedging. Until its acquisition by Mellon Financial, he spent three years as an analyst and senior analyst at HBV Capital Management. From 2005 through 2007 and upon its emergence from bankruptcy, he sat on the Board of Directors of a North American integrated aluminum producer. Mr. Cecchini has chaired or served on numerous equity, unsecured, secured and bank steering committees. Mr. Cecchini speaks routinely at conferences and appears on various media outlets.

Mr. Cecchini holds an MBA from Columbia University (Dean’s List), a JD from Boston University School of Law (Edward F. Hennessey Scholar), and a BA from Haverford College.

About Axonic Capital

Founded in 2010, Axonic Capital offers commercial and residential real estate strategies, systematic fixed income and commercial lending strategies along with its structured credit expertise. Axonic Capital manages investment portfolios across Limited Partnerships, Separate Accounts, and two publicly registered Funds. The firm employs 52 professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005786/en/