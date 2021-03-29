Log in
Axonius : Correlated Partner Program Receives 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

03/29/2021 | 10:06am EDT
Program eliminates typical barriers associated with channel sales ensuring quick paths to revenue and value for partners and their customers

Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management, today announced the Axonius Correlated Partner Program received a 5-Star Rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

The honor comes just one year after the program’s April 2020 start. In that short time, the team has built an ecosystem to help partners and their clients succeed by providing cybersecurity asset management that’s foundational to security strategy. The program eliminates typical barriers associated with channel sales, such as complex, time-consuming deal registration, limited access to resources, and on-prem requirements for demos and POCs. Deal registration is quick—under one minute—and virtual labs have made it easy for partners to conduct customer demos remotely, ensuring quick paths to revenue even amid pandemic travel restrictions.

Axonius recently announced the program experienced explosive growth in its first year, adding nearly 100 partners worldwide, with more than 50% of new business being conducted through the channel and 60% of company revenue in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 coming through channel partnerships. The team has tripled its headcount and is working to implement a technical enablement program to help partners become proficient with identifying opportunities and delivering product demos leveraging top use cases.

“Our program adheres to three guiding principles that drive mutual success: expansion, expertise, and empowerment,” said Axonius Vice President of Channels and Alliances Mark Daggett, who was recently recognized as a CRN 2021 Channel Chief. “Partners can bolster their portfolios with innovative solutions that are in high-demand, and we enable their success through effective sales and technical training, virtual labs, and ample marketing support. As a result, our partners find fast success and our program is experiencing continued rapid growth and success.”

The CRN Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Learn more about the Axonius Correlated Partner Program online at https://www.axonius.com/partners.

About Axonius

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers security solution coverage gaps, and automatically validates and enforces security policies. By seamlessly integrating with over 300 security and management solutions, Axonius is deployed in minutes, improving cyber hygiene immediately. Covering millions of devices at Fortune 500 customers like The New York Times, Schneider Electric, and AB InBev, and earning prestigious accolades from CNBC and Forbes in recent years, Axonius has been cited as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity startups in history. For more, visit Axonius.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
