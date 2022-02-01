Axtria® CEO Jaswinder Chadha Recognized as One of 2021's Most Impactful and Influential Life Sciences Industry Leaders by Life Sciences Voice

Top Executive at Life Sciences Cloud Data Analytics Company Honored Among Stellar List of Pharma & Med Device’s Leading Lights in Receiving “Top Industry Leader” Award

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria CEO & President Jaswinder “Jassi” Chadha has been recognized by Life Sciences Voice with a “Top Industry Leader” award for his impact and influence on the life sciences sector in 2021.

Chadha was the only CEO of a life sciences technology company supporting commercial operations for the pharma and med device sector to be awarded the honor, joining some of the industry’s leading C-Suite executives.

Despite the challenges of the global crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chadha received the award for “making a lasting impact in his field of work and playing a critical role in advancing science and organizational excellence to ensure uninterrupted service to the patient population, their employees, partners, and other key stakeholders,” according to Life Sciences Voice. “The award recipients energize their teams to push the boundaries of innovation and extend what is possible.”

Chadha was selected as one of the few winners for this year’s “Top Industry Leaders” award by Life Sciences Voice, in which thousands of members of the life sciences community provided their nominations for industry luminaries to be included. Life Sciences Voice explained that the selection process was “an extremely difficult task.”

“I am humbled to be recognized with this honor among such a distinguished list of award recipients,” said Chadha. “We continue to look forward to helping the industry pivot and digitally transform, which has been happening at a rate never seen before, following the impact of the pandemic. Software and artificial intelligence (AI) are critical elements of this transformation, and leaders must ensure their teams are ready to win in the future.” Hear Chadha explain how data, AI, and software will become the industry’s primary disruption drivers as data variety, volume, and velocity continue growing (featured on the Life Sciences Leadership Podcast).

About Life Sciences Voice

Life Sciences Voice is the leading resource for life sciences executives to get crucial insights, explore the latest innovations, and learn about industry news and trends. Life Sciences Voice provides the community with thought-provoking commentary in multiple formats covering a wide range of industry issues.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

