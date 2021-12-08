Axway Software: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) (Paris:AXW) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from November 29, 2021, to December 3, 2021:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction Amount

(€) Market

Identification Code 29/11/2021 2 482 28.7891 71 455 XPAR 30/11/2021 2 544 28.4896 72 478 XPAR 01/12/2021 2 161 27.9843 60 474 XPAR 02/12/2021 476 27.6964 13 184 XPAR 03/12/2021 2 139 27.6091 59 056 XPAR TOTAL 9 802 28.2234 276 646 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

