Axway Software: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

12/08/2021 | 11:46am EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) (Paris:AXW) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from November 29, 2021, to December 3, 2021:

Transaction
Day

Total Daily Volume
(nb of shares)

Weighted Average
Acquisition Price
(€/share)

Transaction Amount
(€)

Market
Identification

Code

29/11/2021

2 482

28.7891

71 455

XPAR

30/11/2021

2 544

28.4896

72 478

XPAR

01/12/2021

2 161

27.9843

60 474

XPAR

02/12/2021

476

27.6964

13 184

XPAR

03/12/2021

2 139

27.6091

59 056

XPAR

TOTAL

9 802

28.2234

276 646

-

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit https://investors.axway.com/en


© Business Wire 2021
