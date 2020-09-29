|
Ayala Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation
09/29/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
Targeted Therapies for
Genetically-Defined Cancers
Corporate Presentation
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our development of AL101 and AL102, the promise and potential impact of our preclinical or clinical trial data, the timing of and plans to initiate additional clinical trials of AL101 and AL102, the timing and results of any clinical trials or readouts and the sufficiency of cash to fund operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our cash runway; our limited operating history and the prospects for our future viability; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our requirement to pay significant payments under product candidate licenses; the approach we are taking to discover and develop product candidates and whether it will lead to marketable products; the expense, time-consuming nature and uncertainty of clinical trials; enrollment and retention of patients; potential side effects of our product candidates; our ability to develop or to collaborate with others to develop appropriate diagnostic tests; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; and securities class action litigation against us.
These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 4, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC, including Form 10-Q filed on August 12, 2020, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Neither we nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the data included in this presentation or undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
2
Pioneering the Future of Genetically Defined Cancer Treatment with Gamma Secretase Inhibition
1 • Notch focused pipeline to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patients with ACC, TNBC, Desmoid tumors and T-ALL
2
-
Potent Notch pathway inhibition evidenced by large body of preclinical data
-
Interim data for AL101 in R/M ACC showing a 68% disease control rate1
-
Multiple near-term milestones across pipeline -
-
-
Interim data from 6mg dose cohort from ACCURACY Phase 2 clinical trial of AL101 in R/M ACC expected by mid-year 2021
-
Interim data from Phase 2 clinical trial in TNBC expected in H2 2021
-
Partnership with Novartis for MM
-
-
AL102 in combination with Novartis' BCMA-targeting agents (Ayala retain rights to all other indications)
-
Promising preclinical data generated by Novartis
-
• Experienced management team in oncology and rare disease
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents of $54.7M as of June 30, 2020
-
Cash balance to fund operations into 2H22 through multiple clinical readouts
|
R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen
|
3
|
1 As of July 30, 2020
|
Highly Experienced Management Team in Oncology and Rare Diseases
|
|
|
Management Team
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roni Mamluk, PhD
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gary Gordon, MD, PhD
|
|
Chief Medical Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yossi Maimon, CPA, MBA
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
COLBAR
|
|
|
|
LifeSciences Ltd.
|
Dana Gelbaum, MSc, MBA
|
|
Chief Business Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gili Hart, PhD
|
|
Chief Development Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
David Caron, PharmD
|
|
VP CMC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Irit Klipper Avni
|
|
VP Human Resource
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
David Sidransky, MD, Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vered Bisker-Leib, PhD, MBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Murray A. Goldberg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roni Mamluk, PhD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Todd Sone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robert Spiegel, MD
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Advancing a Pipeline of Novel Pan-Notch Inhibitors
|
Product
|
Program
|
Preclinical
|
Phase 1
|
Phase 2
|
Phase 3
|
Commercial
|
Upcoming
|
Candidates
|
Indication
|
Target
|
Rights
|
Milestones1
|
|
|
Notch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional data to be
|
|
R/M ACC
|
|
|
|
|
|
presented in a medical
|
|
Pathway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conference in H1'21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AL101
|
R/M TNBC
|
Notch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dose 1st patient
|
(Intravenous)
|
Pathway
|
|
|
|
|
|
in H2'20
|
|
R/R T-ALL
|
Notch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initiate a Phase 2 trial in
|
|
Pathway
|
|
|
|
|
|
H2'21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Desmoid
|
Notch
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initiate a Phase 2 trial in
|
AL102
|
Tumors
|
Pathway
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1'21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Oral)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Initial clinical data
|
|
MM
|
BCMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(NVS to report)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Anticipated clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business
-
If Novartis exercises its option to license AL102 for the treatment of MM, we will be entitled to receive from Novartis an exercise fee and may be entitled to receive from Novartis certain development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales of licensed products. Phase 1 study with bi-specificanti-BCMA is ongoing but dosing of AL102 has not yet been initiated
|
R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; R/M TNBC = Recurring / Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer; R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell Acute
|
5
|
Lymphoblastic Leukemia; MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen
|
Notch Alterations in Diverse Range of Tumors
Annual Incidence of Eligible Patients
Patients with Notch pathway activation
|
~5,200
|
Up to ~12,000 newly
|
|
diagnosed patients
|
|
annually
|
|
in U.S., Europe &
|
~1,200
|
Japan with Notch
|
|
pathway activation
~4,700
|
~1,000
|
|
|
|
R/M ACC
|
R/M TNBC
|
R/R T-ALL
|
Desmoid
R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
R/M TNBC = Recurring / Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer6 R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Novel Approach to Cancer Treatment:
Targeting Notch Pathway Activation with Gamma Secretase Inhibitors
Notch is Tumorigenic in Defined Cancers and Involved in Cancer Hallmarks
8
AL101 & AL102: Potent Notch Inhibitors
Effect on Tumor Growth in T-ALL Mouse Model
Average Tumor Volume (mm3)
Vehicle Control
Nirogacestat 150mg/kg, QD Days 15-28
AL101 6 mg/kg, QDx3 per week, Days 15-17;22-24;29-31
Nirogacestat
AL101
Average Tumor Volume (mm3)
Crenigacestat*
Vehicle Control
Crenigacestat 6 mg/kg, QD Days 18-33
AL101 4mg/kg, QD Days 18-33
AL101
Tumor volume data are Mean ± SEM for 7-8 mice per treatment arm.
*Crenigacestat is being developed by Celgene Corporation, recently acquired by BMS
Inhibition of Constitutive Notch Signaling: IC50 (nM)1
|
AL101
|
AL102
|
Nirogacestat2
|
|
(BMS-906024)
|
(BMS-986115)
|
(PF-03084014)RO-49290973
|
MK-07524
|
|
|
|
|
Notch1
|
1.6
|
6.1
|
13
|
3.8
|
354
|
Notch2
|
0.7
|
2.9
|
15
|
4.4
|
403
|
Notch3
|
3.4
|
8.1
|
17
|
22
|
955
|
Notch4
|
2.9
|
4.4
|
16
|
12
|
874
|
1
|
Luciferase reporter-based assay, inhibition of constitutive Notch signaling
|
|
2
|
Nirogacestat is being developed by SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
|
9
|
3
|
RO-4929097 was developed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and is not under active development
|
4
|
MK-0752 was developed by Merck & Co., Inc. and is not under active development
|
AL101 -Targeted Therapy for Notch Activation
AL101: >200 Subject Phase 1 Program Overview
AL101's clinical activity was observed in cancers in which Notch is a known
tumorigenic driver
|
Phase 1 Study
|
Key Findings
|
|
|
Monotherapy in All-Comers (N=94)
|
MTD 4 mg QW
|
|
• 3 PR (1 ACC & 2 Desmoid)
|
|
• 10 SD (includes 1 ACC & 1 Desmoid)
|
Monotherapy in heavily pretreated T-ALL
|
MTD = 6 mg QW
|
(N=26)1
|
• 2 CR; 1 PR
|
|
|
Combination therapy with chemo in heavily
|
Well tolerated when used in combination with chemo
|
pretreated All-Comers (N=95)
|
• 22 TNBC subjects 1 CR; 7 PR, 5 SD
|
|
4 mg & 6 mg QW:
-
Determined as Phase 2 recommended doses
-
Demonstrated dose proportional PK exposure & inhibition of Notch biomarker
1 Evaluable subjects treated at 4 mg or 6 mg dose levels ACC = Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer
T-ALL = T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia11 NGS = Next Generation Sequencing
AL101 for Treatment of the R/M Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC)
ACC is a rare malignancy of secretory glands
-
Mainly salivary gland tumors, but also in eye, trachea, breast, and lungs
-
Tend to grow around nerves, spread more quickly and are tougher to take out by surgery
Current Treatment Landscape
-
No FDA approved therapy, limited treatment options
-
SOC surgery and radiation in early disease and chemo or lenvatinib for advanced disease
Annual US incidence ~3,4001
R/M ACC ~1,7001
Notch-activating mutations 20%2
-
Total of 31 Phase 2 clinical trials in ACC*
-
-
None has advanced for approval in ACC
-
In 15 of the 31 trials, a 0% ORR was observed
-
ORR average ~6%
-
Summary by ACCRF (Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation), as of August 2018 ORR = Objective Response Rate
1 The Nemetz Group Epidemiology analysis December 2019. 2 Company estimates: Frequency of Notch in ACC 2019.
Treatment modalities tested in
ACC
|
VEGFR
|
mTOR
|
FGFR
|
BCR-ABL
|
PDGFR
|
EGFR
|
KIT
|
NFKB
|
RAF
|
Chemotherapy
|
RET
|
26S Proteasome
|
PD-1
|
AKT
|
|
HDAC
12
R/M Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma with Notch Activation
Notch is a Tumorigenic Driver in ACC and Correlates with Distinct Pattern of Metastases and Poor Prognosis1,2
Relapse-Free Survival (RFS) (probability)
Median RFS = 12.5 vs 33.9 months (p=0.01)
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTCH1 mutant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTCH1 wild-type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
Time (months)
Overall Survival (OS) (probability)
Median OS = 29.6 vs 121.9 months (p=0.001)
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTCH1 mutant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTCH1 wild-type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
0.4
0.2
0 100 200 300 400
Time (months)
Results from 102 subjects (MD Anderson)1 and similar results were observed in 84 ACC subjects (MSKCC)2
|
R/M = Recurring / Metastatic; ORR = Objective Response Rate; RFS = Relapse Free Survival; OS = Overall Survival
|
13
|
1 Ferrarotto et al., J Clin Oncol. 2017. 35(3):352-360. 2 Ho AS et al, J Clin Invest 2019.
|
AL101 Potent Inhibitor of Notch-Activated ACC Tumors (PDX Models)
|
|
|
ACCx9
|
|
|
ACCx11
|
Notch
|
|
3)
|
|
3)
|
|
|
|
|
(mm
|
|
(mm
|
|
Activated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tumor
|
|
Tumor
|
74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106%
|
|
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACCx6
|
|
|
ACCx5M1
|
Notch WT
|
|
|
|
|
3)
|
|
3)
|
|
|
|
(mm
|
|
(mm
|
22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
54%
|
|
|
|
Tumor
|
|
Tumor
|
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Presented at AACR 2019
Vehicle
AL101
% TGI
Data are Mean ± SEM; n=10 (vehicle), n=5 (AL101)
14
ACC = Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; PDX = Patient Derived Xenograft; WT = Wild Type; TGI = Tumor Growth Inhibition
Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial in R/M ACC with Notch-activating Mutations
|
•
|
R/M ACC
|
|
|
• Notch-activating mutations
|
|
AL101
|
|
4 mg QW
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Evidence of disease
|
|
(N = 45)
|
|
progression
|
|
|
Results:
|
AL101
|
|
AL101 4 mg: 45 subjects
|
6 mg QW
|
|
|
AL101 6 mg: 42 subjects
|
(N = 42)
|
|
|
|
Endpoints:
-
Primary endpoint - ORR per RECIST v1.1 by Investigator
-
Secondary endpoints - DoR, PFS, OS, Safety
Global Study with Sites in:
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Israel
|
R/M = Recurring / Metastatic; ORR = objective response rate; DoR = duration of response; PFS = progression-free survival; OS = overall survival; QW = once weekly
|
15
Best Overall Responses by Investigator Review (n=40)a
|
(mm)
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best overall response
|
Partial response (PR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
(unconfirmed)
|
|
Stable disease (SD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
36
|
Diameter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Progressive disease (PD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
By RECIST v1.1
|
|
Not evaluable (NE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 10
|
11
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tumor
|
0
|
B
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
NE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SD
|
PD
|
PD
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12-9
|
-7
|
-7
|
-7
|
-6
|
-5
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
-16
|
-14
|
-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-23-22
|
-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By RECIST v1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
response
|
|
|
|
|
% (n)
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unconfirmed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sum
|
|
|
|
|
-43
|
|
|
|
|
By modified MDA Bone Response Criteria
|
|
|
|
DCR (PR+SD)
|
|
|
|
68% (27)
|
|
|
|
|
|
*
|
-47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PR
|
|
|
|
|
|
15% (6)
|
|
|
in
|
|
*
|
-57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SD
|
|
|
|
|
|
53% (21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-71
|
-68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PD
|
|
|
|
|
|
30% (12)
|
|
|
-80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Missing/NE
|
|
|
|
3% (1)
|
|
|
|
-86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DCR = Disease Control Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
#3b #15c #6
|
#35
|
#2d #29e #25 #16 #22 #26f #23f
|
#4g #38h #17f #28 #20 #13 #30 #27
|
#7
|
#39
|
#8
|
#32 #11f #10f #1
|
#33
|
#5
|
#42 #14f,i#40 #19j
|
#31 #18 #36 #34f #12f #21f
|
#9
|
#41
|
|
Individual Subjects
*confirmed responses. B, bone-only disease. aIncludes efficacy-evaluable subjects only (data cutoff: July 30, 2020); #24 not included because the patient withdrew consent; #37 not included because died before disease assessment. bSubject #3, with bone-only disease, had an unconfirmed PR at week 32 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. cSubject #15 had an unconfirmed PR at week 8. dSubject #2 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. eSubject #29 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. fThese subjects had clinical PD. gSubject #4, with bone-only disease, had SD at week 16 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. hSubject #38 was NE because only one scan demonstrating SD was performed at week7. iSubject #14, with bone-only disease, had PD at week 8 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. jSubject #19 had radiographic PD.
SCANS of Subjects With Partial Response per RECISTv1.1
Subject #6
|
Baseline Scan
|
Post-treatment Scan (C3/D1): PR
Subject #15
Subject #29
|
Baseline Scan
|
Post-treatment Scan (C3/D8): PR
|
Subject #35
|
Baseline Scan
|
Post-treatment Scan (C3/D1): PR
|
Baseline Scan
|
Post-treatment Scan (C3/D1): PR
17
Time on Study and Response by Investigator (n=40)a
Data cutoff: July 30, 2020
#3
#4
#13
#25
#1
#33
#6
#34
#29
#20
#18
#40
#15
#42
#30
#35
#2
#22
#36
#5
#28
#7
#16
#31
#27
#14
#17
#12
#10
#23
#8
#19
#41
#11
#32
#21
#38
#26
#9
#39
Last dose received
Responseb
On treatment
Partial response
Stable disease
Progressive disease
Treatment ongoing
Subject diedc
|
0
|
4
|
8
|
12
|
16
|
20
|
24
|
28
|
32
|
36
|
40
|
44
|
48
|
52
Weeks on Study
|
aRepresents all efficacy-evaluable subjects (Data cutoff: July 30, 2020); #24 not included because the patient withdrew consent; #37 not included because died before disease assessment. bResponse as assessed
|
18
|
by investigator per RECIST v1.1. COnly deaths occurring within 30 days after the last dose are shown. dSubject #3, Subject #4 and Subject #14 had bone-only disease. eSubject #3 had an unconfirmed PR at week
32 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. fSubject #29 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. gSubject #15 had an unconfirmed PR at week 8. hSubject #2 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16.
Treatment-Related AEs (TRAEs) Reported in ≥15% of Subjectsa
|
|
Safety Population (N=45)b 4 mg IV QW
|
|
Any Grade, n (%)
|
Grade 3/4, n (%)
|
Any TRAE
|
45
|
(100)
|
9 (20)
|
Diarrhea
|
27 (60)
|
2 (4)
|
Fatigue
|
23 (51)
|
2 (4)
|
|
|
|
Nausea
|
22 (49)
|
1 (2)
|
Hypophosphatemia
|
19 (42)
|
2 (4)
|
|
|
|
Cough
|
12 (27)
|
0
|
Vomiting
|
12 (27)
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Epistaxis
|
9
|
(20)
|
0
|
Rash maculo-papular
|
8
|
(18)
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Decreased appetite
|
7
|
(16)
|
1 (2)
|
Dysgeusia
|
7
|
(16)
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
aData cutoff: July 30, 2020. bThere was 1 subject with a Grade 4 TRAE of hyponatremia and one subject who died due to pneumonia, which was possibly treatment-related.
|
19
KOLs Feedback on ACCURACY Interim Results
"The study's interim results are encouraging as we continue to study AL101 as a potential therapy for ACC patients with Notch activating mutations. It's promising to see meaningful clinical activity, including a significant disease control rate with a single agent in this patient population that represents a major unmet clinical need."
Renata Ferrarotto, M.D.,
Associate Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and principal investigator in the study
-
"AL101 can induce dramatic tumor regressions in this aggressive disease population, validating NOTCH mutations are oncogenic drivers in ACC
-
Approximately 40% of evaluable patients remained on drug for at least six months after entering the study with disease progression, including two patients treated beyond progression
-
May be a promising clinical signal given the disease aggressiveness in this patient population
-
The AE profile is in keeping with known toxicities of this class and were manageable"
Alan Ho, MD, PhD,
Geoffrey Beene Junior Faculty Chair, Assistant Attending on the Head and Neck Medical Oncology
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and investigator in the study
20
AL101 for the Treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
TNBC Overview:
-
Very aggressive breast cancer tumor type
-
Lack of Estrogen, Progesterone and HER2 over- expression
-
Notch-activatingmutations are known to correlate with poorer prognosis1
-
5-YrOS in Metastatic TNBC is 10%2
Annual U.S. incidence ~27,0003
R/M TNBC ~10,0003
Notch-activating alterations 9-16%4
Treatment Landscape:
2L+ low response rates, short response duration and significant side effects with currently available therapies
Recurrent or Metastatic/Stage IV
PARPi IO-Chemo Chemo (BRCA) (PD-L1+)(other) 1L
Chemo 2L
Ph2
AL101
(Notch)
3L or less
prior
systemic therapy
OS = Overall Survival; IO = Immuno-oncology
1 Reedijk M, 2005; Stoeck A, 2014; Wang K, 2015a 2 DRG Analysis December 2019
3 The Nemetz Group Epidemiology analysis December 2019
4 Company estimates "Notch Frequency TNBC"21
5 Immunomedics drug
Tumor Volume (mm3)
Tumor Volume (mm3)
AL101 Shown to be a Potent Inhibitor of Notch-Activated TNBC Tumors (PDX Models)
|
|
Notch Activated
|
|
|
|
|
WT or Notch Non-Activated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CTG-1408
|
CTG-1340
|
|
|
|
CTG-1646
|
|
CTG-1941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mm3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VolumeTumor
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147%
|
106%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
CTG-1374
|
CTG-2010
|
|
|
CTG-017
|
CTG-1167
|
|
CTG-1520
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mm3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62%
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76%
|
|
|
|
Tumor
|
|
|
|
45%
|
64%
|
|
|
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
Days Post Treatment Initiation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDX = Patient Derived Xenografts; WT = Wild Type; TGI = Tumor Growth Inhibition
|
Data are Mean ± SEM;
|
Presented at ASCO 2019
|
|
n=5 (vehicle), n=5
|
|
(AL101); Dotted line n=4
|
22
TENACITY - Phase 2 Trial in TNBC
First site initiated in the US
-
Notch-Activated,
-
R/M TNBC
-
Failed ≤3 lines of systemic therapy
(N=67)
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
≥4
|
Lead-in
|
assessment
|
Stage 1
|
responses
|
6 mg
|
of 6 mg dose
|
6 mg
|
|
|
QW
|
|
|
|
QW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(N=6)
|
|
|
|
(N=26)*
|
|
|
Stage 2
|
|
Completed Phase 2
|
6 mg
|
|
study
|
QW
|
|
(N≥12 responses)
|
|
|
(N = 41)
|
|
|
Endpoints:
• Primary endpoint - ORR per RECIST v1.1 by Investigator review
• Secondary endpoints - CBR and DOR per RECIST v1.1 by Investigator review, PFS, OS, Safety
|
* Includes 6 subjects in lead-in
|
|
R/M = Recurrent or Metastatic; TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer; ORR = objective response rate; CBR = Clinical Benefit Rate; DoR = duration of response; PFS = progression-
|
23
|
free survival; OS = overall survival; QW = once weekly
AL101 for Treatment of R/R T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL)
T-ALL Overview:
-
Aggressive, rare form of ALL affecting T-lymphocytes
-
Notch is a critical component of T-cell development
-
Notch is inherently implicated as a tumorigenic driver in T-ALL
|
U.S.
|
Relapsed/
|
Notch
|
Annual
|
Pathway
|
Refractory
|
Incidence
|
Activation
|
~4001
|
~1,2001
|
>65%1
Current Treatment Landscape:
-
Treatment options for R/R T-ALL have exhibited overall survival rates lower than 20% for pediatric patients2
-
R/R T-ALL regimens include targeted therapies administered in combination with chemotherapy
R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia 1 The Nemetz Group LLC. Epidemiology analysis, December 2019
2 The Nemetz Group LLC, T-ALL Market Landscape, July 2019
-
NCT01363817
-
Evaluable subjects treated at 4 mg or 6 mg dose levels
-
Knoechel et al. 2015 Cold Spring Harb Mol Case Study 1: a000539
Responses seen in AL101 Phase 13 study of genetically undefined T-ALL patients (N=264):
2 CR5 1 PR
24
AL102 - Oral, Potent and Selective Gamma Secretase Inhibitor
AL102 for the Treatment of Desmoid Tumors
|
• Preclinical tox/PK/PD and Phase 1 study in all-comers conducted by BMS
|
Responses in AL101
|
• Generally well tolerated with observed clinical activity in Phase 1 study with 36
|
subjects
|
Phase 1 study (N=34):
|
|
|
|
Desmoid Tumors:
|
2 PR
|
1 SD
|
• Rare and aggressive connective tissue tumors
|
In addition, three desmoid
|
• Do not metastasize, but often aggressively infiltrate neurovascular structures
|
subjects, including two
|
and vital organs resulting in pain, loss of function, organ dysfunction, and
|
subjects from the Phase 1
|
death
|
study of AL101, entered into
|
• Annual incidence of ~1,700 in US1
|
an EAP.
|
-
Up to 72% of patients will relapse after surgical resection2
-
Notch plays a role in activating aberrant growth pathways that contribute to desmoid tumor growth3
Treatment Landscape:
-
No FDA-approved therapies for desmoid tumors
-
No standard of care and responses to different treatments options most often modest and not durable3
-
Clear unmet need for more effective systemic therapies to prevent recurrence and for recurrent/progressive tumors
|
EAP = Expended Access Program
|
2
|
Leithner, A, et al. J Surg Oncol. 2004;86:152-156
|
|
1 The Nemetz Group LLC, Epidemiology analysis, December 2019
|
3
|
Janinis, J. Annals of Oncology, 2003;14:181-190; Shang, H, et al. Cancer 2015;121:4088-96
|
26
|
|
4
|
Study CA216001 of 94 subjects, 3 had desmoid tumors
AL102 has Potential to Enhance Anti-BCMA Therapies
Potential to enhance anti-BCMA therapies:
-
Increasing BCMA levels on target MM cells
-
Decreasing circulating soluble BCMA
-
Reducing sequester of anti-BCMA therapy by soluble BCMA
GSI
Membrane
|
B-cell activation and survival
|
B-cell activation and survival
|
|
BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen
MM = Multiple Myeloma
APRIL = A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand
BCMA APRIL γ-secretase
27
AL102 Reduced Shed BCMA and Increased Membrane BCMA in MM
|
Cell Lines
|
|
|
|
Membrane BCMA2
|
160,000
|
|
|
|
|
AL102 (BMS-986115)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nirogacestat (PF-3084014)
|
Shed & Membrane BCMA1
|
|
|
|
sBCMA (ng/mL)
|
mBCMA (ABC)
|
120,000
|
|
Crenigacestat (LY-3039478)
|
|
|
|
MFI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UTX 4.7
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
Shed BCMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fromBaseline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UTX 14,600
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sBCMA drops below LLoQ and mBCMA increases ~20 fold1
|
Change%
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sBCMA (ng/mL)
|
mBCMA (ABC)
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EC50
|
2.787
|
2.341
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
5.0
|
6.0
|
7.0
|
8.0
|
9.0
|
10.0
|
1 KMS11 MM cells treated with AL102 for 24 hours; data obtained from Novartis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GSI nM
|
|
|
|
28
|
2 U266 MM cells treated with GSIs for 24 hours
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen; MFI= Mean Fluorescence Intensity; UTX = Untreated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AL102 Enhanced NVS BisAb Redirected T-cell Cytotoxicity (RTCC)1
|
RTCC EC
|
|
|
|
RTCC EC
|
|
|
|
mean ± SEM n=3 donors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Donor 1
Donor 2
Donor 3
AL102 enhanced potency of NVS bispecific antibody (BisAb) RTCC on MM cells from 3 separate donors in a consistent and dose-dependent manner
|
1 Data obtained from Novartis
|
29
|
MM = Multiple Myeloma
|
Novartis Collaboration for AL102 in Combination with BCMA-Targeting Agents
-
Established license agreement with Novartis in 2018 for the development and commercialization of AL102 in combination with BCMA-targeting agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma
-
Ayala to retain full rights to AL102 for all other indications
-
Ayala is eligible to receive clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $245M and tiered royalties
-
Novartis led Series B round with $10M investment in Ayala
In Licensing from BMS - Main Terms
-
Upfront payment of $6M
-
Grant of 8% equity in Ayala
-
Regulatory and commercial milestones totaling ~$145M
-
High single digit to low double-digit royalties (with a carve out for certain revenues earned from the NVS collaboration)
30
Ayala Achieved and Upcoming Potential Milestones1
Established Partnership with Novartis in Multiple Myeloma
Received Orphan Drug Designation for AL101
Received Fast Track Designation for AL101
Reported Positive Interim data from Phase 2 ACCURACY trial in ACC
IND Accepted for TENACITY Phase 2 trial in
TNBC
H2 20 - Dose 1st patient in Phase 2 clinical trial in R/M TNBC
H1 21 - Report additional data from ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial in R/M ACC (6mg)
H1 21 - Initiate Phase 2 clinical trial in Desmoid
H2 21 - Report interim data from Phase 2 TENACITY trial in R/M TNBC
H2 21 - Initiate Phase 2 clinical trial in R/R T-ALL
|
1 Anticipated clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business
|
31
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 18:09:03 UTC
|
|
|02:36p
|LEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|02:36p
|CHURCH & DWIGHT : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
|
BU
|02:35p
|NIKOLA : Closing date of GM-Nikola partnership may be delayed
|
AQ
|02:35p
|EASTERN PROPERTY : Semi-annual report 2020 eph european property holdings
|
PU
|02:34p
|NIKOLA : Closing date of GM-Nikola partnership may be delayed
|
AQ
|02:33p
|OFG BANCORP : to Report 3Q20 Results and Hold Call Friday, October 23, 2020
|
BU
|02:33p
|Historic UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® raises $2.9 million for HBCUs thanks to Broad Support from Individuals and Corporations
|
GL
|02:32p
|GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK boss says she's optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine next year
|
RE
|02:32p
|ASTA FUNDING INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
|
AQ
|
|
|