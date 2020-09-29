Ayala Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation 0 09/29/2020 | 02:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Targeted Therapies for Genetically-Defined Cancers Corporate Presentation Ayala Non-Confidential Disclaimer This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the continuity of our business; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our need for additional funding; our cash runway; our limited operating history and the prospects for our future viability; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in regulatory approval; our requirement to pay significant payments under product candidate licenses; the approach we are taking to discover and develop product candidates and whether it will lead to marketable products; the expense, time-consuming nature and uncertainty of clinical trials; enrollment and retention of patients; potential side effects of our product candidates; our ability to develop or to collaborate with others to develop appropriate diagnostic tests; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; risks associated with international operations; our ability to retain key personnel and to manage our growth; the potential volatility of our common stock; costs and resources of operating as a public company; unfavorable or no analyst research or reports; and securities class action litigation against us. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 4, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC, including Form 10-Q filed on August 12, 2020, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Neither we nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the data included in this presentation or undertake to update such data after the date of this presentation. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source. 2 Pioneering the Future of Genetically Defined Cancer Treatment with Gamma Secretase Inhibition 1 • Notch focused pipeline to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patients with ACC, TNBC, Desmoid tumors and T-ALL 2 Potent Notch pathway inhibition evidenced by large body of preclinical data

Interim data for AL101 in R/M ACC showing a 68% disease control rate 1 Multiple near-term milestones across pipeline - Interim data from 6mg dose cohort from ACCURACY Phase 2 clinical trial of AL101 in R/M ACC expected by mid-year 2021

mid-year 2021 Interim data from Phase 2 clinical trial in TNBC expected in H2 2021 Partnership with Novartis for MM AL102 in combination with Novartis' BCMA-targeting agents (Ayala retain rights to all other indications)

BCMA-targeting agents (Ayala retain rights to all other indications) Promising preclinical data generated by Novartis • Experienced management team in oncology and rare disease Cash and cash equivalents of $54.7M as of June 30, 2020

Cash balance to fund operations into 2H22 through multiple clinical readouts R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen 3 1 As of July 30, 2020 Highly Experienced Management Team in Oncology and Rare Diseases Management Team Roni Mamluk, PhD Chief Executive Officer Gary Gordon, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer Yossi Maimon, CPA, MBA Chief Financial Officer COLBAR LifeSciences Ltd. Dana Gelbaum, MSc, MBA Chief Business Officer Gili Hart, PhD Chief Development Officer David Caron, PharmD VP CMC Irit Klipper Avni VP Human Resource Board of Directors David Sidransky, MD, Chairman Vered Bisker-Leib, PhD, MBA Murray A. Goldberg Roni Mamluk, PhD Todd Sone Robert Spiegel, MD 4 Advancing a Pipeline of Novel Pan-Notch Inhibitors Product Program Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Commercial Upcoming Candidates Indication Target Rights Milestones1 Notch Additional data to be R/M ACC presented in a medical Pathway conference in H1'21 AL101 R/M TNBC Notch Dose 1st patient (Intravenous) Pathway in H2'20 R/R T-ALL Notch Initiate a Phase 2 trial in Pathway H2'21 Desmoid Notch Initiate a Phase 2 trial in AL102 Tumors Pathway H1'21 (Oral) 2 Initial clinical data MM BCMA (NVS to report) Anticipated clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business If Novartis exercises its option to license AL102 for the treatment of MM, we will be entitled to receive from Novartis an exercise fee and may be entitled to receive from Novartis certain development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales of licensed products. Phase 1 study with bi-specificanti-BCMA is ongoing but dosing of AL102 has not yet been initiated R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; R/M TNBC = Recurring / Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer; R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell Acute 5 Lymphoblastic Leukemia; MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen Notch Alterations in Diverse Range of Tumors Annual Incidence of Eligible Patients Patients with Notch pathway activation ~5,200 Up to ~12,000 newly diagnosed patients annually in U.S., Europe & ~1,200 Japan with Notch pathway activation ~4,700 ~1,000 R/M ACC R/M TNBC R/R T-ALL Desmoid R/M ACC = Recurring / Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma R/M TNBC = Recurring / Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer6 R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Novel Approach to Cancer Treatment: Targeting Notch Pathway Activation with Gamma Secretase Inhibitors Notch is Tumorigenic in Defined Cancers and Involved in Cancer Hallmarks 8 AL101 & AL102: Potent Notch Inhibitors Effect on Tumor Growth in T-ALL Mouse Model Average Tumor Volume (mm3) Control Dosing Vehicle Control Nirogacestat 150mg/kg, QD Days 15-28 AL101 6 mg/kg, QDx3 per week, Days 15-17;22-24;29-31 Nirogacestat AL101 Average Tumor Volume (mm3) Control Dosing Crenigacestat* Vehicle Control Crenigacestat 6 mg/kg, QD Days 18-33 AL101 4mg/kg, QD Days 18-33 AL101 Days Post Implant Days Post Implant Tumor volume data are Mean ± SEM for 7-8 mice per treatment arm. *Crenigacestat is being developed by Celgene Corporation, recently acquired by BMS Inhibition of Constitutive Notch Signaling: IC50 (nM)1 AL101 AL102 Nirogacestat2 (BMS-906024) (BMS-986115) (PF-03084014)RO-49290973 MK-07524 Notch1 1.6 6.1 13 3.8 354 Notch2 0.7 2.9 15 4.4 403 Notch3 3.4 8.1 17 22 955 Notch4 2.9 4.4 16 12 874 1 Luciferase reporter-based assay, inhibition of constitutive Notch signaling 2 Nirogacestat is being developed by SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. 9 3 RO-4929097 was developed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and is not under active development 4 MK-0752 was developed by Merck & Co., Inc. and is not under active development AL101 -Targeted Therapy for Notch Activation AL101: >200 Subject Phase 1 Program Overview AL101's clinical activity was observed in cancers in which Notch is a known tumorigenic driver Phase 1 Study Key Findings Monotherapy in All-Comers (N=94) MTD 4 mg QW • 3 PR (1 ACC & 2 Desmoid) • 10 SD (includes 1 ACC & 1 Desmoid) Monotherapy in heavily pretreated T-ALL MTD = 6 mg QW (N=26)1 • 2 CR; 1 PR Combination therapy with chemo in heavily Well tolerated when used in combination with chemo pretreated All-Comers (N=95) • 22 TNBC subjects 1 CR; 7 PR, 5 SD 4 mg & 6 mg QW: Determined as Phase 2 recommended doses

Demonstrated dose proportional PK exposure & inhibition of Notch biomarker 1 Evaluable subjects treated at 4 mg or 6 mg dose levels ACC = Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer T-ALL = T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia11 NGS = Next Generation Sequencing AL101 for Treatment of the R/M Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) ACC is a rare malignancy of secretory glands Mainly salivary gland tumors, but also in eye, trachea, breast, and lungs

Tend to grow around nerves, spread more quickly and are tougher to take out by surgery Current Treatment Landscape No FDA approved therapy, limited treatment options

SOC surgery and radiation in early disease and chemo or lenvatinib for advanced disease Annual US incidence ~3,4001 R/M ACC ~1,7001 Notch-activating mutations 20%2 Total of 31 Phase 2 clinical trials in ACC*

None has advanced for approval in ACC In 15 of the 31 trials, a 0% ORR was observed ORR average ~6%

Summary by ACCRF (Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation), as of August 2018 ORR = Objective Response Rate

1 The Nemetz Group Epidemiology analysis December 2019. 2 Company estimates: Frequency of Notch in ACC 2019. Treatment modalities tested in ACC VEGFR mTOR FGFR BCR-ABL PDGFR EGFR KIT NFKB RAF Chemotherapy RET 26S Proteasome PD-1 AKT HDAC 12 R/M Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma with Notch Activation Notch is a Tumorigenic Driver in ACC and Correlates with Distinct Pattern of Metastases and Poor Prognosis1,2 Relapse-Free Survival (RFS) (probability) Median RFS = 12.5 vs 33.9 months (p=0.01) 1.0 NOTCH1 mutant 0.8 NOTCH1 wild-type 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 50 100 150 200 Time (months) Overall Survival (OS) (probability) Median OS = 29.6 vs 121.9 months (p=0.001) 1.0 NOTCH1 mutant 0.8 NOTCH1 wild-type 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 100 200 300 400 Time (months) Results from 102 subjects (MD Anderson)1 and similar results were observed in 84 ACC subjects (MSKCC)2 R/M = Recurring / Metastatic; ORR = Objective Response Rate; RFS = Relapse Free Survival; OS = Overall Survival 13 1 Ferrarotto et al., J Clin Oncol. 2017. 35(3):352-360. 2 Ho AS et al, J Clin Invest 2019. AL101 Potent Inhibitor of Notch-Activated ACC Tumors (PDX Models) ACCx9 ACCx11 Notch 3) 3) (mm (mm Activated Volume Volume Tumor Tumor 74% 106% Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation ACCx6 ACCx5M1 Notch WT 3) 3) (mm (mm 22% Volume Volume 54% Tumor Tumor Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation Presented at AACR 2019 Vehicle AL101 % TGI Data are Mean ± SEM; n=10 (vehicle), n=5 (AL101) 14 ACC = Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma; PDX = Patient Derived Xenograft; WT = Wild Type; TGI = Tumor Growth Inhibition Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial in R/M ACC with Notch-activating Mutations • R/M ACC • Notch-activating mutations AL101 4 mg QW • Evidence of disease (N = 45) progression Results: AL101 AL101 4 mg: 45 subjects 6 mg QW AL101 6 mg: 42 subjects (N = 42) Endpoints: Primary endpoint - ORR per RECIST v1.1 by Investigator

Secondary endpoints - DoR, PFS, OS, Safety Global Study with Sites in: North America

Europe

Israel R/M = Recurring / Metastatic; ORR = objective response rate; DoR = duration of response; PFS = progression-free survival; OS = overall survival; QW = once weekly 15 Best Overall Responses by Investigator Review (n=40)a (mm) 60 Best overall response Partial response (PR) 40 (unconfirmed) Stable disease (SD) 35 36 Diameter 33 Progressive disease (PD) 20 By RECIST v1.1 Not evaluable (NE) 16 19 15 10 10 11 13 8 4 Tumor 0 B B NE 0 0 0 2 2 3 3 SD PD PD B -2 -12-9 -7 -7 -7 -6 -5 -5 Target -20 -16 -14 -14 Best overall -23-22 -21 By RECIST v1.1 response % (n) of -40 (unconfirmed) Sum -43 By modified MDA Bone Response Criteria DCR (PR+SD) 68% (27) * -47 -60 PR 15% (6) in * -57 SD 53% (21) Change -71 -68 PD 30% (12) -80 Missing/NE 3% (1) -86 DCR = Disease Control Rate % -100 #3b #15c #6 #35 #2d #29e #25 #16 #22 #26f #23f #4g #38h #17f #28 #20 #13 #30 #27 #7 #39 #8 #32 #11f #10f #1 #33 #5 #42 #14f,i#40 #19j #31 #18 #36 #34f #12f #21f #9 #41 Individual Subjects *confirmed responses. B, bone-only disease. aIncludes efficacy-evaluable subjects only (data cutoff: July 30, 2020); #24 not included because the patient withdrew consent; #37 not included because died before disease assessment. bSubject #3, with bone-only disease, had an unconfirmed PR at week 32 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. cSubject #15 had an unconfirmed PR at week 8. dSubject #2 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. eSubject #29 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. fThese subjects had clinical PD. gSubject #4, with bone-only disease, had SD at week 16 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. hSubject #38 was NE because only one scan demonstrating SD was performed at week7. iSubject #14, with bone-only disease, had PD at week 8 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. jSubject #19 had radiographic PD. SCANS of Subjects With Partial Response per RECISTv1.1 Subject #6 Baseline Scan Post-treatment Scan (C3/D1): PR Subject #15 Subject #29 Baseline Scan Post-treatment Scan (C3/D8): PR Subject #35 Baseline Scan Post-treatment Scan (C3/D1): PR Baseline Scan Post-treatment Scan (C3/D1): PR 17 Time on Study and Response by Investigator (n=40)a Data cutoff: July 30, 2020 Individual Subjects #3 #4 #13 #25 #1 #33 #6 #34 #29 #20 #18 #40 #15 #42 #30 #35 #2 #22 #36 #5 #28 #7 #16 #31 #27 #14 #17 #12 #10 #23 #8 #19 #41 #11 #32 #21 #38 #26 #9 #39 Last dose received Responseb On treatment Partial response Stable disease Progressive disease Treatment ongoing Subject diedc 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 Weeks on Study aRepresents all efficacy-evaluable subjects (Data cutoff: July 30, 2020); #24 not included because the patient withdrew consent; #37 not included because died before disease assessment. bResponse as assessed 18 by investigator per RECIST v1.1. COnly deaths occurring within 30 days after the last dose are shown. dSubject #3, Subject #4 and Subject #14 had bone-only disease. eSubject #3 had an unconfirmed PR at week 32 by the investigator per modified MDA Bone Response Criteria. fSubject #29 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. gSubject #15 had an unconfirmed PR at week 8. hSubject #2 had an unconfirmed PR at week 16. Treatment-Related AEs (TRAEs) Reported in ≥15% of Subjectsa Safety Population (N=45)b 4 mg IV QW Any Grade, n (%) Grade 3/4, n (%) Any TRAE 45 (100) 9 (20) Diarrhea 27 (60) 2 (4) Fatigue 23 (51) 2 (4) Nausea 22 (49) 1 (2) Hypophosphatemia 19 (42) 2 (4) Cough 12 (27) 0 Vomiting 12 (27) 0 Epistaxis 9 (20) 0 Rash maculo-papular 8 (18) 0 Decreased appetite 7 (16) 1 (2) Dysgeusia 7 (16) 0 aData cutoff: July 30, 2020. bThere was 1 subject with a Grade 4 TRAE of hyponatremia and one subject who died due to pneumonia, which was possibly treatment-related. 19 KOLs Feedback on ACCURACY Interim Results "The study's interim results are encouraging as we continue to study AL101 as a potential therapy for ACC patients with Notch activating mutations. It's promising to see meaningful clinical activity, including a significant disease control rate with a single agent in this patient population that represents a major unmet clinical need." Renata Ferrarotto, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and principal investigator in the study " AL101 can induce dramatic tumor regressions in this aggressive disease population , validating NOTCH mutations are oncogenic drivers in ACC

AL101 can induce dramatic tumor regressions in this aggressive disease population Approximately 40% of evaluable patients remained on drug for at least six months after entering the study with disease progression, including two patients treated beyond progression

May be a promising clinical signal given the disease aggressiveness in this patient population

The AE profile is in keeping with known toxicities of this class and were manageable " Alan Ho, MD, PhD, Geoffrey Beene Junior Faculty Chair, Assistant Attending on the Head and Neck Medical Oncology Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and investigator in the study 20 AL101 for the Treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) TNBC Overview: Very aggressive breast cancer tumor type

Lack of Estrogen, Progesterone and HER2 over- expression

Notch-activating mutations are known to correlate with poorer prognosis 1

mutations are known to correlate with poorer prognosis 5-Yr OS in Metastatic TNBC is 10% 2 Annual U.S. incidence ~27,0003 R/M TNBC ~10,0003 Notch-activating alterations 9-16%4 Treatment Landscape: 2L+ low response rates, short response duration and significant side effects with currently available therapies Recurrent or Metastatic/Stage IV PARPi IO-Chemo Chemo (BRCA) (PD-L1+)(other) 1L Chemo 2L Trodelvy5 / Chemo 3L Chemo 4L Ph2 AL101 (Notch) 3L or less prior systemic therapy OS = Overall Survival; IO = Immuno-oncology 1 Reedijk M, 2005; Stoeck A, 2014; Wang K, 2015a 2 DRG Analysis December 2019 3 The Nemetz Group Epidemiology analysis December 2019 4 Company estimates "Notch Frequency TNBC"21 5 Immunomedics drug Tumor Volume (mm3) Tumor Volume (mm3) AL101 Shown to be a Potent Inhibitor of Notch-Activated TNBC Tumors (PDX Models) Notch Activated WT or Notch Non-Activated CTG-1408 CTG-1340 CTG-1646 CTG-1941 (mm3) VolumeTumor 12% 147% 106% 30% Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation CTG-1374 CTG-2010 CTG-017 CTG-1167 CTG-1520 (mm3) 62% Volume 76% Tumor 45% 64% 43% Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation Days Post Treatment Initiation PDX = Patient Derived Xenografts; WT = Wild Type; TGI = Tumor Growth Inhibition Vehicle AL101 % TGI Data are Mean ± SEM; Presented at ASCO 2019 n=5 (vehicle), n=5 (AL101); Dotted line n=4 22 TENACITY - Phase 2 Trial in TNBC First site initiated in the US Notch-Activated,

R/M TNBC

Failed ≤3 lines of systemic therapy (N=67) Safety ≥4 Lead-in assessment Stage 1 responses 6 mg of 6 mg dose 6 mg QW QW (N=6) (N=26)* Stage 2 Completed Phase 2 6 mg study QW (N≥12 responses) (N = 41) Endpoints: • Primary endpoint - ORR per RECIST v1.1 by Investigator review • Secondary endpoints - CBR and DOR per RECIST v1.1 by Investigator review, PFS, OS, Safety * Includes 6 subjects in lead-in R/M = Recurrent or Metastatic; TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer; ORR = objective response rate; CBR = Clinical Benefit Rate; DoR = duration of response; PFS = progression- 23 free survival; OS = overall survival; QW = once weekly AL101 for Treatment of R/R T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) T-ALL Overview: Aggressive, rare form of ALL affecting T-lymphocytes

T-lymphocytes Notch is a critical component of T-cell development

T-cell development Notch is inherently implicated as a tumorigenic driver in T-ALL U.S. Relapsed/ Notch Annual Pathway Refractory Incidence Activation ~4001 ~1,2001 >65%1 Current Treatment Landscape: Treatment options for R/R T-ALL have exhibited overall survival rates lower than 20% for pediatric patients 2

T-ALL have exhibited overall survival rates lower than 20% for pediatric patients R/R T-ALL regimens include targeted therapies administered in combination with chemotherapy R/R T-ALL = Relapsed / Refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia 1 The Nemetz Group LLC. Epidemiology analysis, December 2019 2 The Nemetz Group LLC, T-ALL Market Landscape, July 2019 NCT01363817 Evaluable subjects treated at 4 mg or 6 mg dose levels Knoechel et al. 2015 Cold Spring Harb Mol Case Study 1: a000539 Responses seen in AL101 Phase 13 study of genetically undefined T-ALL patients (N=264): 2 CR5 1 PR 24 AL102 - Oral, Potent and Selective Gamma Secretase Inhibitor AL102 for the Treatment of Desmoid Tumors • Preclinical tox/PK/PD and Phase 1 study in all-comers conducted by BMS Responses in AL101 • Generally well tolerated with observed clinical activity in Phase 1 study with 36 subjects Phase 1 study (N=34): Desmoid Tumors: 2 PR 1 SD • Rare and aggressive connective tissue tumors In addition, three desmoid • Do not metastasize, but often aggressively infiltrate neurovascular structures subjects, including two and vital organs resulting in pain, loss of function, organ dysfunction, and subjects from the Phase 1 death study of AL101, entered into • Annual incidence of ~1,700 in US1 an EAP. Up to 72% of patients will relapse after surgical resection 2

Notch plays a role in activating aberrant growth pathways that contribute to desmoid tumor growth 3 Treatment Landscape: No FDA-approved therapies for desmoid tumors

FDA-approved therapies for desmoid tumors No standard of care and responses to different treatments options most often modest and not durable 3

Clear unmet need for more effective systemic therapies to prevent recurrence and for recurrent/progressive tumors EAP = Expended Access Program 2 Leithner, A, et al. J Surg Oncol. 2004;86:152-156 1 The Nemetz Group LLC, Epidemiology analysis, December 2019 3 Janinis, J. Annals of Oncology, 2003;14:181-190; Shang, H, et al. Cancer 2015;121:4088-96 26 4 Study CA216001 of 94 subjects, 3 had desmoid tumors AL102 has Potential to Enhance Anti-BCMA Therapies Potential to enhance anti-BCMA therapies: Increasing BCMA levels on target MM cells

Decreasing circulating soluble BCMA

Reducing sequester of anti-BCMA therapy by soluble BCMA GSI Membrane B-cell activation and survival B-cell activation and survival BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen MM = Multiple Myeloma APRIL = A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand BCMA APRIL γ-secretase 27 AL102 Reduced Shed BCMA and Increased Membrane BCMA in MM Cell Lines Membrane BCMA2 160,000 AL102 (BMS-986115) Nirogacestat (PF-3084014) Shed & Membrane BCMA1 sBCMA (ng/mL) mBCMA (ABC) 120,000 Crenigacestat (LY-3039478) MFI UTX 4.7 80,000 40,000 0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 100 Shed BCMA fromBaseline UTX 14,600 60 80 sBCMA drops below LLoQ and mBCMA increases ~20 fold1 Change% 40 sBCMA (ng/mL) mBCMA (ABC) 20 EC50 2.787 2.341 0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 1 KMS11 MM cells treated with AL102 for 24 hours; data obtained from Novartis GSI nM 28 2 U266 MM cells treated with GSIs for 24 hours MM = Multiple Myeloma; BCMA = B-cell Maturation Antigen; MFI= Mean Fluorescence Intensity; UTX = Untreated AL102 Enhanced NVS BisAb Redirected T-cell Cytotoxicity (RTCC)1 RTCC EC RTCC EC mean ± SEM n=3 donors Donor 1 Donor 2 Donor 3 EC50 EC50 AL102, nM AL102, nM AL102 enhanced potency of NVS bispecific antibody (BisAb) RTCC on MM cells from 3 separate donors in a consistent and dose-dependent manner 1 Data obtained from Novartis 29 MM = Multiple Myeloma Novartis Collaboration for AL102 in Combination with BCMA-Targeting Agents Established license agreement with Novartis in 2018 for the development and commercialization of AL102 in combination with BCMA-targeting agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma

BCMA-targeting agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma Ayala to retain full rights to AL102 for all other indications

Ayala is eligible to receive clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $245M and tiered royalties

Novartis led Series B round with $10M investment in Ayala In Licensing from BMS - Main Terms Upfront payment of $6M

Grant of 8% equity in Ayala

Regulatory and commercial milestones totaling ~$145M

High single digit to low double-digit royalties (with a carve out for certain revenues earned from the NVS collaboration) 30 Ayala Achieved and Upcoming Potential Milestones1 Established Partnership with Novartis in Multiple Myeloma Received Orphan Drug Designation for AL101 Received Fast Track Designation for AL101 Reported Positive Interim data from Phase 2 ACCURACY trial in ACC IND Accepted for TENACITY Phase 2 trial in TNBC H2 20 - Dose 1st patient in Phase 2 clinical trial in R/M TNBC H1 21 - Report additional data from ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial in R/M ACC (6mg) H1 21 - Initiate Phase 2 clinical trial in Desmoid H2 21 - Report interim data from Phase 2 TENACITY trial in R/M TNBC H2 21 - Initiate Phase 2 clinical trial in R/R T-ALL 1 Anticipated clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business 31 Thank you. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

