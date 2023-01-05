Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Azerbaijan asks World Court to order Armenia to help demine contested territories

01/05/2023 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives.

In its request for provisional measures in a case that has lasted years, Azerbaijan said "new evidence" had emerged that Armenia deliberately continued to lay landmines in "civilian zones to which displaced Azerbaijanis are slated to return".

In a statement, the court said Azerbaijan had asked it to order Armenia to take all necessary steps for the safe demining of towns and to "immediately cease to plant or to support the planting of landmines and booby-traps".

In October 2020, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

The request by Azerbaijan is part of tit-for-tat cases filed at the World Court in 2021, where both Armenia and Azerbaijan have claimed the other country had violated the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, to which both states are signatories.

In emergency measures, the World Court in that year ordered both countries to prevent the incitement of racial hatred against each others' nationals, and to not to do anything to aggravate the dispute while the court considered the case.

It was not clear if the court would hear the request for new provisional measures.

The World Court in The Hague, formally known as the International Court of Justice, is the UN court for resolving disputes between countries.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.06% 1835.15 Delayed Quote.0.70%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.92% 1072.37 Real-time Quote.0.96%
SILVER -2.38% 23.219 Delayed Quote.0.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.59% 72.5821 Delayed Quote.1.44%
Latest news "Economy"
03:10pChatgpt creator openai is in talks for tender offer that would v…
RE
03:10pMexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo,' city engulfed by violence
RE
03:04pRussia taking of Ukraine nuclear plant a hit to clean energy future -Holtec
RE
03:02pBig tech layoffs may further disrupt equity and diversity efforts
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 10.83% to Settle at $3.7200 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pRussia's ceasefire proposal 'bogus and hypocritical', EU's Michel says
RE
02:58pCourt injunction suspends Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa's proposed capital raise
RE
02:49pAzerbaijan asks World Court to order Armenia to help demine contested territories
RE
02:47pTeresa Carlson Joins Flexport As President And Chief Commercial Officer- Statement
RE
02:47pTeresa carlson joins flexport as president and chief commercial…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS