The region had previously been de facto independent of Baku since a war that spanned the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Azerbaijani state media said the parliament building, alongside a neighboring structure housing an Armenian war veterans' association, had been demolished as they had been constructed "illegally."
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing - a charge denied by Baku, which has insisted the enclave's Armenians were welcome to remain in the territory.
Karabakh Armenians say they left en masse because they do not feel safe in Azerbaijan.