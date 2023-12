December 31, 2023 at 01:47 am EST

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan exported 11.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe in 2023, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on the X social media network on Sunday.

In 2022, gas exports to Europe amounted to 11.4 bcm. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)