Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aziyo Biologics Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (“Aziyo”), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced today that Matthew Ferguson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a strong leader like Matt to the Aziyo team at such an important point in our business’ growth. His financial acumen and wide-ranging experience with medical device and technology companies will be a key asset as we work with customers to continue exploring and advancing opportunities in regenerative medicine,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO.

Mr. Ferguson brings more than 20 years of financial leadership to the Aziyo team, including executive roles at both public and private medical device, biotechnology and information technology companies. Most recently, Mr. Ferguson served as Chief Financial Officer of Bossa Nova Robotics, a privately held robotics company. Previously, he held a range of executive positions that included Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer and Co-President, at Avinger, a cardiovascular medical device company. Prior to Avinger, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Tethys Bioscience, Proteolix and FoxHollow Technologies.

“It’s an honor to be joining the team here at Aziyo at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to guiding the company’s financial strategy and leading the finance and administrative groups as we continue to develop and seek to improve surgical outcomes through the company’s proprietary approach to regenerative medicine,” added Mr. Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BS in Civil Engineering from Stanford University.

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.        

Contacts:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com

Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
leigh@gilmartinir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNVIDIA : Drug Discovery in the Age of COVID-19
PU
05:58pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : to pay $9.5 million U.S. fine for misleading investors on emissions audit - SEC
RE
05:55pVALE S A : 09/28/2020 Vale informs about debt amortization
PU
05:55pBLACKROCK MUNICIPAL 2020 TERM TRUST : Certain Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs
PU
05:55pMBANK S A : Resignation of a member of the Supervisory
PU
05:54pORBIT GARANT DRILLING : Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results
AQ
05:54pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 20, 2020
GL
05:53pKirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blink Charging Company
BU
05:51pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 23, 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group