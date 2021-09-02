Azul 3D : appoints Vince Anewenter to Advisory Board

Additive manufacturing expert is director of the Rapid Prototyping Consortium at the Milwaukee School of Engineering

Vince Anewenter, director of the Rapid Prototyping Consortium at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, has joined the scientific advisory board of Azul 3D.

An active member of the additive manufacturing industry since 2004, Anewenter provides strategic additive manufacturing guidance and new product development expertise to a non-compete consortium of over 45 companies located throughout the world.

“Vince’s expertise in the additive manufacturing industry and his in-depth engagement and effort to advance the field will be invaluable as we prepare to launch our first commercial product,” said Cody Petersen, Azul 3D’s CEO. “We look forward to Vince’s continued engagement in product development and Azul 3D’s journey to deliver manufacturing-ready solutions.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Azul 3D advisory board,” Anewenter said. “They have assembled a diverse team of exceptionally talented individuals capable of delivering solutions with HARP that will unlock the true potential of additive manufacturing. We are at a watershed moment in our industry where innovation and critical mass are converging to create incredible opportunities.”

Anewenter holds a BS in business finance from the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Raider School of Business and is a journeyman toolmaker. He serves as treasurer of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), and his areas of expertise include additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, injection molding, stamping, castings and product design.

ABOUT AZUL 3DTM

Azul 3DTM is a leading-edge 3D printing company that is transforming the additive manufacturing industry. Initially invented and developed at Northwestern University, HARP TM technology can print 3D structures from a wide palette of materials. The initial printers based upon HARP TM are capable of manufacturing parts at production speeds, regardless of size, with a throughput dramatically outpacing its competitors and becoming competitive with injection molding. Azul 3D TM is enabling manufacturers to transition from prototype to mass-manufacturing on a single, streamlined production platform. In combination with its proprietary industrial-grade materials, it offers the opportunity for just-in-time mass production of diverse, highly customized products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005829/en/