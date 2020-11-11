Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Azul Announces Support of Java Builds of OpenJDK 8, 11, 13, and 15 for Apple Silicon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Azul Zulu Builds of OpenJDK Enable Java Developers to Use Apple’s New Arm-based Macs as Developer Workstations with the most Popular Java Versions

Azul Systems, provider of the world’s most trusted open source Java platform, today announced plans to deliver OpenJDK builds for Apple’s series of Apple Silicon, Arm-based Macs, to provide developers and users of these new Macs with native Java support for current and popular Java versions.

Azul has been leading the OpenJDK community effort (JEP 391) initiated in August 2020, to add support for Apple Silicon, Arm-based Macs in future versions of OpenJDK. In addition to targeting future Java versions, such as Java 16 via JEP 391, Azul will make OpenJDK builds of currently popular Java versions, including Zulu builds of OpenJDK 8, 11, 13, and 15, widely available for use on Apple Silicon, Arm-based Macs.

In June 2020, Apple announced a two-year plan to transition the CPUs in its Macintosh line of computers from Intel’s x86-64 processors to Apple-designed chips that use the ARM64 architecture. At its “One More Thing” event on November 10 2020, Apple followed through on its promise and debuted new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Arm-based models powered by Apple Silicon.

Azul Zulu™ builds of OpenJDK are tested and certified open source JDKs, and cover the industry’s widest supported range of OpenJDK versions, target platforms, and package types. Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK are free to download and use without restrictions, with optional support available from Azul via Zulu Enterprise subscription plans.

“Given the popularity of Macs among Java developers, when Apple announced the transition of MacBooks and Mac Desktops to Apple Silicon, we recognized the resulting gap in Java support and anticipated a broad developer need for Java JDKs for these new platforms,” said Scott Sellers, Azul president and CEO. “We took action to fulfil that need, and to prevent discontinuity. The key for developers, and for users of their applications, is that the JDKs they rely on remain readily available on their environment of choice, and that those JDKs remain trustworthy—TCK-tested, Java certified, and secure. We are proud to enable developers to continue using Apple’s Mac platforms for Java development using the popular Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK, even as Apple transitions to new hardware architectures previously unsupported by OpenJDK.”

Azul Systems

Azul Systems (Azul) is the largest company 100% focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), providing the world’s most trusted open source Java enterprise platform. Azul’s Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline, and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, and Software AG. Azul’s customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, and all 10 of the world’s Top 10 financial trading companies. Azul solutions are available for developers, ISVs, enterprises with on-prem and cloud deployments, as well as for OEMs building embedded and IoT devices. Visit azul.com and follow us on Twitter @azulsystems.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pWILH WILHELMSEN : Results for the third quarter 2020
PU
12:16pBrent touches $45/bbl on vaccine hopes and U.S. crude drawdown
RE
12:16pPOSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : introduces kiosk line
AQ
12:15pTOPZ ENER : Newly listed Topaz Energy forecasts double-digit earnings and output growth in 2021
AQ
12:15pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Radio.com announces new partnership with beasley media group
PU
12:15pTERNA : filing of Consolidated interim financial report as of 30 September 2020 and 2020 Interim dividend report
PU
12:15pKVIKA BANKI : will publish its Q3 financial results on12 November 2020
PU
12:14pWall Street is not overly worried Trump can overturn election
RE
12:13pPHOTOCURE : Asieris Announces First Patient Administration in the Global Phase III Clinical Trial for APL-1702 (Cevira)
AQ
12:13p&LDQUO;SPRING&RDQUO; SECURITISATION : BPER Banca Group obtained the GACS guarantee for the senior notes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
4ANALYSIS: Pandemic payment holidays mask wave of European problem debt
5Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group