B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results

10/23/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Friday, 23 October 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Monday, 26 October 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows:

B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20201023/029

Operation Amount

$20,000,000.00

Total Eligible Bids Received 1

29

Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1

$33,600,000.00

Number of Bids Accepted2

19

Total Value of Accepted Bids2

$20,000,000.00

Settlement Price for Accepted Bids3

$145.75

Highest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$146.55/$2,000,000.00

Lowest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)

$145.75/$1,400,000.00

Bid Price for Partial Allocation

$145.75

Partial Allocation Percentage

46.67%

  1. As per requirements in paragraph 9.0 - 12.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement
  2. As per requirements in paragraph 6.0 - 8.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement
  3. As per requirements in paragraph 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 16:19:07 UTC

