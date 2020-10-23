B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Friday, 23 October 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Monday, 26 October 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows: B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20201023/029 Operation Amount $20,000,000.00 Total Eligible Bids Received 1 29 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1 $33,600,000.00 Number of Bids Accepted2 19 Total Value of Accepted Bids2 $20,000,000.00 Settlement Price for Accepted Bids3 $145.75 Highest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $146.55/$2,000,000.00 Lowest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $145.75/$1,400,000.00 Bid Price for Partial Allocation $145.75 Partial Allocation Percentage 46.67%