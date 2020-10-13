B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 13 October 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation

Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Tuesday, 13 October 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows: B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20201013/028 Operation Amount $20,000,000.00 Total Eligible Bids Received 1 33 Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1 $35,200,000.00 Number of Bids Accepted2 20 Total Value of Accepted Bids2 $20,000,000.00 Settlement Price for Accepted Bids3 $144.90 Highest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $145.90/$1,500,000.00 Lowest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD) $144.90/$200,000.00 Bid Price for Partial Allocation $144.90 Partial Allocation Percentage 14.29%