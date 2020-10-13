B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Results 13 October 2020

Results for Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool Sale Operation
Applications were opened by Bank of Jamaica on Tuesday, 13 October 2020 for the B-FXITT Flash Intervention Tool - sale operation of USD 20 000 000.00 for allocation to Eligible Bidders for settlement on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.
The results of the B-FXITT sale Flash operation are as follows:
B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BOJ/FX-FS/20201013/028
Operation Amount
$20,000,000.00
Total Eligible Bids Received 1
33
Total Value of Eligible Bids Received1
$35,200,000.00
Number of Bids Accepted2
20
Total Value of Accepted Bids2
$20,000,000.00
Settlement Price for Accepted Bids3
$144.90
Highest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)
$145.90/$1,500,000.00
Lowest Accepted Bid Price ($) / Amount (USD)
$144.90/$200,000.00
Bid Price for Partial Allocation
$144.90
Partial Allocation Percentage
14.29%
-
As per requirements in paragraph 9.0 - 12.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement
-
As per requirements in paragraph 6.0 - 8.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement
-
As per requirements in paragraph 7.0 in the Foreign Exchange Operation Announcement
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 16:24:03 UTC